Brandel Chamblee rips 'failed' LIV Golf format after PGA Championship 2025: "They don’t care about the careers"

Brandel Chamblee has once again slammed LIV Golf and its current format after several notable stars' disappointing run at the PGA Championship. He said that the circuit's lack of structure was affecting its players' performance at the major championships.

The PGA Championship 2025 concluded with half of the LIV Golf contingent missing the cut. Although Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Joaquin Niemann secured top-10 finishes, the rest of the players failed to finish inside the top 35.

On Monday, May 19, Brandel Chamblee shared his views about LIV Golf's current format on X. He wrote:

"How else can anyone explain such a wide and precipitous drop off in form of all but a a few of LIV’s players. After-all they poached the best that their petro-dollars could buy, but LIV’s format and lack of competition is not an ideal way to keep their players competitive."

"Why don’t they go to 72 holes? Why don’t they have an open qualifying for half of their spots? Why don’t they play under tougher conditions? We all know why. They don’t care about the careers of their players, only the stigma of admitting to a failed idea," he added.

For the uninitiated, LIV Golf has a 54-hole format, and most of its top stars remain immune to qualification and disqualification. Over the past two seasons, the league introduced LIV Golf Promotions in a bid to earn OWGR points, but it was still deemed ineligible.

Since the inception of the PIF-sponsored league, only two signed pros have managed to win a major championship. Brooks Koepka was the first, claiming the PGA Championship in 2023, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, who won the US Open last year.

Brandel Chamblee lauds LIV Golf's Jon Rahm for facing the media after a forgettable finish at the PGA Championship 2025

On Monday, Brandel Chamblee praised Jon Rahm for attending a press conference after collapsing during the final few holes at the PGA Championship 2025.

"I have to give Jon Rahm a lot of credit for, after playing the last 3 holes 5 over, going into the media center and talking," he wrote."And by the way, he was very good talking about what it meant to be back contending in majors… he also said that he hadn’t had this much fun playing golf in a long time… alluding, perhaps to his decision to go to LIV… read his quote, pre LIV departure below."

On Sunday, May 18, Jon Rahm carded a 1-over 73 and finished tied for eighth at Quail Hollow. At one point, he had a shot at the title, being bogey-free at 8-under for the week until the 69th hole. However, on the final four holes, he made a bogey and two double bogeys, causing him to slip to 5-under.

