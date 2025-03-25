Brandel Chamblee says LIV golfers ‘sold their business at a discount’ while tearing into the tour

Brandel Chamblee has continued to make bold statements against LIV Golf. Since its inception in 2022, the American former golfer has often targeted the breakaway series in his social media posts and during interviews, voicing support for the PGA Tour.

Ad

Chamblee appeared on the latest episode of Dan Rapaport's Dan on Golf podcast, during which the duo discussed LIV Golf. Chamblee made a comparison between the PGA Tour events and LIV Golf while taking a dig at the lower viewership of the Saudi PIF-backed league. He said (25:00):

"If you ask people in the golf business to go through every tour event this year and tell you who won they could probably do it right. If you ask people to do the same thing about LIV there's just zero chance they could do it unless they're in the business that you're in to get into granular detail about everything.

Ad

Trending

I think there's a sense that those that went to Liv sold their business really at a discount I would argue. And so it's just not resonating."

Ad

LIV Golf has signed dozens of former PGA Tour players, offering them huge amounts of pay. Its events also have purses of $25 million with no cutline and all the participants are guaranteed some prize money based on their position on the leaderboard.

Brandel Chamblee praises PGA Tour while slamming LIV Golf viewership

Following the The Players Championship on March 17, Josh Carpenter shared the number of views the PGA Tour event garnered that week on X. Per the renowned golf analyst, the final round of the tournament had a total of 3.6 million views with an average of around 3 million views for the weekend rounds.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee reshared the tweet and wrote:

"The PGA Tour is killing it and LIV is dying a slow costly death. LIV players have seller’s remorse. They want the meritocratic cachet that competing at the highest level confers but they have shown in their choice to play for LIV that they’d rather have the money first and sue for the cachet.

Ad

Trying to blur the distinction between gift and reward. The audience sees right through them, and chooses to watch those that prefer to play for history and legacy."

Expand Tweet

Notably, LIV Golf signed a deal with Fox Sports ahead of the 2025 season, and as reported by YeahClickClack, the season-opening Riyadh event's final round had around 54,000 views on the FS1 network and 31,000 on FS2. The recently concluded Singapore event's final round had around 34,000 views on FS1 from 10:35 pm to 2:15 am ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback