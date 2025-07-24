Brandel Chamblee shares bold take on 'British Error-Ways' after retrieving his lost bag

Brandel Chamblee shared his bold thoughts on British Airways after getting back his lost baggage. Chamblee always shares his thoughts on X candidly and recently, he joined the platform to share a story about a baggage problem.Chamblee responded to a question on X, writing that he received his bags after 11 days and the fiasco was caused by 'British Error-Ways', hence he was doubtful if he would ever fly on that again. His words read:“Yes Ewen, after 11 days, and only because Paul McGinley and his team helped, we finally got our bags… decided to ship everything home via @ShipSticks and I just got notice they are ALREADY on my front patio in Scottsdale. Doubtful I’ll ever fly British Error-Ways again.”Chamblee now works as the Golf Channel analyst, and his last professional appearance was in 2019.How did Brandel Chamblee perform in the golf world in his last five seasons? Brandel Chamblee had a T46 at the Ally Challenge in 2019, and it was his best performance that year. In 2008, he missed the cut at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and in 2007, he missed the cutline at the Fry's Electronics Open. In 2004, he finished in 76th place at the Valero Texas Open. In 2003, his best performance was at the Bank of America Colonial with a T21. Here's a list of Chamblee’s performances in the last five PGA Tour seasons where he played:2019 PGA TOUR Champions TournamentsPrincipal Charity Classic at the Wakonda Club: T74, 76-71-76, 223 (+7)Shaw Charity Classic at the Canyon Meadows Golf &amp; Country Club: T64, 72-70-72, 214 (+4)The Ally Challenge at the Warwick Hills Golf &amp; Country Club: T46, 76-70-69, 215 (-1)PURE Insurance Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: Missed cut2008 PGA TOUR TournamentsAT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Spyglass Hill GC: Missed cut2007 PGA TOUR TournamentsFry's Electronics Open at the Grayhawk Golf Club - Raptor: Missed cut2004 PGA TOUR TournamentsValero Texas Open at the LaCantera GC: 76th, 68-69-74-74, 285 (+5)2003 PGA TOUR TournamentsPhoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T32, 69-65-69-70, 273 (-11)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Spyglass Hill GC: Missed cutChrysler Classic of Tucson at the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort and Spa: DisqualifiedWachovia Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: Missed cutEDS Byron Nelson Championship: Missed cutBank of America Colonial: T21, 70-69-70-66, 275 (-5)Buick Classic at the Westchester CC: T62, 70-72-73-73, 288 (+4)FedEx St. Jude Classic at the TPC Southwind: T30, 72-65-68-71, 276 (-4)Buick Open at the Warwick Hills Golf &amp; Country Club: Missed cutReno Tahoe Open: Missed cutBell Canadian Open: Missed cutJohn Deere Classic at the TPC Deere Run: Missed cut84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania at the Nemacolin-Mystic Rock Course: 56th, 70-68-75-72, 285 (-3)Valero Texas Open: Missed cutChrysler Classic of Greensboro: 88th, 70-73-77-76, 296 (+8)