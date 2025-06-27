Brandel Chamblee shares image of him from college days, boasts having the same putter from the picture

Brandel Chamblee shared a throwback picture of himself on his social media handle. The American golf analyst had played the sport at the professional level before he switched career paths and ventured into broadcasting.

On Thursday, he shared a picture of himself from his college days. It was a black and white picture in which he was seen wearing a gold chain and a polo T-shirt and holding a TP Mills 3 putter, which he still has.

"TBT… College days. I still have that putter ( TP Mills 3 ) but not sure about that gold chain and open collar… proof that everyone needs an editor," he wrote in the caption.

Brandel Chamblee played golf while studying at the University of Texas. He graduated with a degree in speech communication and then started playing the game professionally in 1985.

Brandel Chamblee (Image Source: Getty)

Chamblee has won four professional events in his career, including one on the PGA Tour, the Greater Vancouver Open in 1998. His other wins included the 1990 Ben Hogan New England Classic, 1986 TPA Tucson Open, and 1994 Abierto International Open (Chile).

Brandel Chamblee shares swing tips on social media

On Wednesday, a golf instructor, Mike Carroll, shared a video of Gary Woodland's swing on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Along with the video, he shared valuable advice on how to take a shot.

"Gary Woodland 191mph. Notice how his head moves away from the target and up in the backswing. When we move away and up in the backswing, it gives us to shift towards the target and down in transition. This then allows us to explode back up, aiding in speed,"Carroll wrote.

Brandel Chamblee reacted to the post by resharing the video on his social media handle, along with the caption:

"Not like there is a need to further invalidate the ideas of stack and tilt—the stats do that brilliantly— but there is not a single great player that didn’t move away and/or up from the target in the takeaway..

"and then recenter in the transition… ....this dynamic move creates the balance between unbridled power and the necessary precision at the highest level," he added.

Brandel Chamblee has not played in any events in over a decade on the PGA Tour. He last competed on the Tour at the 2008 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he started his outing with an opening round of 69. He then played the next two rounds of 73 and 80 but struggled to make the cut.

Chamblee's last professional outing was on the PGA Tour Champions in 2019. He played in five events that season and made the cut in four. Since then, he has been mainly focused on his broadcasting career.

