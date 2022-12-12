Brandel Chamblee signs for insane scorecard at PGA Tour Champions Q School

Brandel Chamblee shot a third-round 67 to move up the leaderboard in the Final Stage of the PGA Tour Champions. What was interesting was how he did it.

Chamblee hit four straight birdies at No. 10-14. And then in Nos 2-9, his scoreline was, bogey, birdie, birdie, bogey, bogey, birdie, bogey, birdie. It meant that the PGA Tour winner had made an even-par without making a single par in his last eight holes.

This is what The Golf Channel personality's scoreline looked like

Currently (-5) through 13 holes. Check out this start by @chambleebrandel today. He's still got game!

Brandel Chamblee usually doesn't play the PGA Tour Champions and prefers to rather analyze the game nowadays. He has only participated in six senior events in the last decade.

Chamblee has had four professional victories in his career and has reached up to 58 in the world rankings. His only PGA Tour win came in 1998 when he won the Vancouver Open with a lead of three strokes.

His other victories came in the Benn Hogan New England Classic (1990), TPA Tucson Open (1986), and Abierto International Open (1994).

Since losing his PGA Tour card in 2003, Chamblee has worked with the Golf Channel as an analyst.

PGA Tour Champions Q School final results

Richard Green, David McKenzie, Tim O'Neal, Wes Short Jr, Brian Cooper get cards for PGA Champions Tour 2023 (Image Via PGA Tour)

Australian Richard Green won the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying School with an aggregate score of 266, earning him one of five cards for the 2023 PGA Champions Tour.

Richard Green topped the leaderboard in PGA Champions Tour Q School with score of under 18

Wes Short Jnr, Tim O’Neal, Brian Cooper, and David McKenzie are the other four names who will join the 1997 Dubai Desert Classic winner on the 2023 PGA Champions Tour.

As for Chamblee, he ended up at T-60. Green was very happy after the win and said that having played his entire life on the European tour, he always wanted to play in America.

"I tried my best to get a card on the PGA Tour in the 2000s and just fell short all the time. It’s like a goal achieved, so that’s a big deal."

Final scorecard

Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Strokes Total Richard Green(Aus) 68 65 68 65 266 -18 Wes Short Jr.(US) 69 67 65 69 270 -14 Timothy O'Neal(US) 69 72 65 65 271 -13 David McKenzie(Aus) 70 68 66 67 271 -13 Brian Cooper(US) 69 67 67 68 271 -13

PGA Champions Tour

The PGA Tour Champions is a senior professional tour where professional golfers of a minimum age of 50 participate. Senior golf events were present even in the 1930s but the formal PGA Tour for seniors came into existence in 1980.

It was earlier known as the Senior PGA Tour until 2002, when it was renamed to the Champions Tour and eventually to the presently called PGA Tour Champions in 2016.

26 tournaments take place in one season of the PGA Tour Champions. USA's Hale Irwin leads the all-time most wins list with 45 so far. Germany's Bernhard Langer has won the most 11 majors. Langer also leads the all-time money winners list with more than $30 million in his pockets.

PGA Tour Champions include the year-end Charles Schwab Cup Championship, similar to the PGA's FedEx Cup. Padraig Harrington won the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup.

