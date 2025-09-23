Brandel Chamblee throws shade at Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube popularity: "No doubt that bots are generating a lot of those views"

Brandel Chamblee has once again thrown shade at Bryson DeChambeau, but this time on his YouTube popularity. The veteran golf analyst subtly accused the popular golfer of using bots for the views on his channel.On Monday, September 22, Brandel Chamblee was at NBC's pre-Ryder Cup show. While analyzing the U.S. team, he went further and said DeChambeau was more interested in talking about his YouTube channel and not the Ryder Cup.&quot;To drum up some interest for himself,&quot; he said. &quot;And I thought it was pretty poignant there when he [DeChambeau] asked about the retort of Rory that he didn't mention the goal this week of a Ryder Cup. Nope, he didn't do that. He didn't talk about playing on a team and how much that meant. Nope, he didn't do that.What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel, which, you know, if we want to talk about the numbers that are generated from that, it's pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating a lot of those. Those views, there may be some interest as well, but that's what he wants to talk about. Not the team, not the Ryder Cup,&quot; he continued.Chamblee added that Bryson DeChambeau was going to be a difficult person to be paired alongside.&quot;No doubt he's one hell of a golfer,&quot; he added. &quot;No doubt he has his moments of generosity with fans. I've heard about him, but he's an odd duck when he's trying to blend in with the team, and he has so many potential bulletin board mistakes. And I think he would be a captain's nightmare.&quot;Bryson DeChambeau makes feelings clear ahead of the Ryder Cup 2025On Monday, September 23, Bryson DeChambeau shared a self-motivating post ahead of the Ryder Cup 2025. He shared several photographs from his past appearances and wrote,&quot;We're so back #TeamUSA&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryson DeChambeau is making his Ryder Cup return after missing out on the team last time. The star golfer has been in great form and has posted multiple top tens in the last eight majors, including a win at the US Open 2024.The 32-year-old golfer has made two appearances at the Ryder Cup and has mixed results. While he went winless in his debut in 2018 with a scoreline of 0-3-0, he was undefeated in 2021 and won 2.5 points with the 2-0-1 scoreline.