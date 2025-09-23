  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Brandel Chamblee throws shade at Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube popularity: "No doubt that bots are generating a lot of those views"

Brandel Chamblee throws shade at Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube popularity: "No doubt that bots are generating a lot of those views"

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 23, 2025 02:48 GMT
Brandel Chamblee and Bryson DeChambeau (Images via Getty)
Brandel Chamblee and Bryson DeChambeau (Images via Getty)

Brandel Chamblee has once again thrown shade at Bryson DeChambeau, but this time on his YouTube popularity. The veteran golf analyst subtly accused the popular golfer of using bots for the views on his channel.

Ad

On Monday, September 22, Brandel Chamblee was at NBC's pre-Ryder Cup show. While analyzing the U.S. team, he went further and said DeChambeau was more interested in talking about his YouTube channel and not the Ryder Cup.

"To drum up some interest for himself," he said. "And I thought it was pretty poignant there when he [DeChambeau] asked about the retort of Rory that he didn't mention the goal this week of a Ryder Cup. Nope, he didn't do that. He didn't talk about playing on a team and how much that meant. Nope, he didn't do that.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel, which, you know, if we want to talk about the numbers that are generated from that, it's pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating a lot of those. Those views, there may be some interest as well, but that's what he wants to talk about. Not the team, not the Ryder Cup," he continued.
Ad

Chamblee added that Bryson DeChambeau was going to be a difficult person to be paired alongside.

"No doubt he's one hell of a golfer," he added. "No doubt he has his moments of generosity with fans. I've heard about him, but he's an odd duck when he's trying to blend in with the team, and he has so many potential bulletin board mistakes. And I think he would be a captain's nightmare."
Ad
Ad

Bryson DeChambeau makes feelings clear ahead of the Ryder Cup 2025

On Monday, September 23, Bryson DeChambeau shared a self-motivating post ahead of the Ryder Cup 2025. He shared several photographs from his past appearances and wrote,

"We're so back #TeamUSA"
Ad

Bryson DeChambeau is making his Ryder Cup return after missing out on the team last time. The star golfer has been in great form and has posted multiple top tens in the last eight majors, including a win at the US Open 2024.

The 32-year-old golfer has made two appearances at the Ryder Cup and has mixed results. While he went winless in his debut in 2018 with a scoreline of 0-3-0, he was undefeated in 2021 and won 2.5 points with the 2-0-1 scoreline.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications