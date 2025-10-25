Brandel Chamblee turns TV critic as he gives his take on characters from new popular spinoff series

Brandel Chamblee often shares his opinions on social media. Recently, Chamblee turned into a TV critic to share his thoughts regarding the characters of a new popular spin-off series, the Dutton Ranch.

Ad

The upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series, called the Dutton Ranch, announced its new cast with Annette Bening joining the Yellowstone cast. The previous Yellowstone series had only Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler. As the news of the new cast came to Chamblee’s knowledge, he shared his thoughts. His words were:

“I never thought there would be two characters or a more beautiful relationship written for TV than Augustus McCrae and Woodrow F. Call… but Rip and Beth come close”

Ad

Trending

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel I never thought there would be two characters or a more beautiful relationship written for TV than Augustus McCrae and Woodrow F. Call… but Rip and Beth come close.

Ad

Besides being a TV show critic, the Golf Channel analyst’s main target has been the Saudi-backed league. Earlier in October, Brandel Chamblee took a dig at the LIV Golf for using AI for the league's growth and user experience.

Brandel Chamblee turns down LIV Golf’s AI innovation ideas

Brandel Chamblee has been a stern critic of LIV Golf. Recently, as the Saudi-backed league decided to enrich its audience experience with the use of artificial intelligence, Chamblee called out the league on social media, claiming that the PIF-backed league would use AI to spread lies and misinformation.

Ad

“They are bots, manufactured to promote lies and misinformation and proving that Saudi Golf can’t even use AI to its advantage. Hence the failed idea of paying tens of/hundreds of millions for golf’s anemic past betting they can pave the way for golf’s future,” Chamblee wrote on his X account.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel They are bots, manufactured to promote lies and misinformation and proving that Saudi Golf can’t even use AI to its advantage. Hence the failed idea of paying tens of/hundreds of millions for golf’s anemic past betting they can pave the way for golf’s future.

Ad

Previously, Bryson DeChambeau underlined the use of AI in golf. He said:

“From a teaching perspective, giving people the opportunity to get a lot better at the game of golf a lot faster is what I’m focused on and excited about for the future of AI and what it can do for each and every individual…AI can give you the ability to learn for almost free. So, whatever sport you’re doing, it can tell you what you’re doing wrong if your kinematic sequence is off. It can tell you what your kinematic sequence is! It can teach people how to get better from a beginner all the way to a professional. It can teach me how to get better from a golf swing perspective.”

Ad

Flushing It @flushingitgolf Bryson DeChambeau is working with Google to utilise Gemini AI as a tool to help improve people’s golf games with better, more focused information for a fraction of the cost of elite golf coaching. Speaking at an activation with Salesforce, Bryson said: “From a teaching

The LIV Golf’s regular season has ended, and the next LIV Golf event will take place at the Riyadh Golf Club from February 5 to 7, 2026. Other LIV Golf tournaments in the schedule include the LIV Golf Adelaide from February 13 to 15, the LIV Golf Hong Kong from March 6 to 8, the LIV Golf Singapore from March 13 to 15, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More