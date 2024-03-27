Brandel Chamblee will reportedly be returning as an analyst this weekend for the Houston Open on NBC and the Golf Channel. He will work alongside veterans Brad Faxon and Curt Byrum.

Golf journalist Josh Carpenter posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Brandel Chamblee gets another turn in the analyst chair for NBC/Golf Channel this week at the Houston Open. Alongside Brad Faxon and Curt Byrum"

Joining the analysts will be Dan Hicks and Steve Sands on the play-by-play. John Wood and Smylie Kaufman are the on-course reporters. Damon Hack will be the go-to reporter. This coverage will be for all times from March 28-31 on NBC and streaming on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The above broadcast team will cover the entire tournament. After that, it is likely that the roles will change hands for the next NBC golf broadcast.

Brandel Chamblee recently went on a tirade against LIV Golf

It's no secret that Brandel Chamblee isn't a fan of LIV Golf. He's gotten into numerous spats with Phil Mickelson and others over the rebel tour. He believes it's bad and that the players on it are playing for someone he recently insulted.

Brandel Chamblee is no fan of LIV Golf

He recently went on an online tirade against LIV Golf on X (formerly Twitter), noting a comparison that was making the rounds between Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia, to which Chamblee responded that they "both play for a dictatorial murderer".

Chamblee said on X:

"He left out the part where he plays for a dictatorial murderer and on a tour whose membership is based not on merit, but on who can help the dictatorial murderer launder his image… but let’s make this about world ranking points."

That is not where the LIV discussion ended, though. It was the end of the Niemann talk, but when Chamblee was asked where he stood on the debate, he did not mince words:

“Is it really that hard to decide whether to support one of the biggest supporters/exporters of Wahhabism and worst oppressors of women and gays and a man who murders, jails and intimidates all dissenters who wants to buy all the success and sports of the west and pretend he’s a surrogate to that success and sport?"

He has also recently called out Jon Rahm and Anthony Kim, both of whom are recent additions to the rebel tour. He sarcastically mentioned Rahm's decision to move off of the PGA Tour, highlighting the lack of fans there to watch him play now.

Regarding Kim, he was annoyed that the former PGA golfer returned to golf after such a lengthy absence without being willing to put in the work to get back on tour and earn his spot and his status again.

All in all, anyone involved with LIV will at some point more than likely come under the ire of Chamblee, who remains one of its most ardent detractors even as others soften their stances.