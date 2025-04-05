Brandel Chamblee writes off Tiger Woods' major chances as he names the one unbreakable sports record

Brandel Chamblee feels Tiger Woods is far off from breaking Jack Nicklaus' major record, and that it will remain unbreakable in the future as well. His remark came on social media after NBC asked fans to name one sporting record that was going to remain unbroken.

Brandel Chamblee is a former PGA Tour professional who is now a veteran analyst on Golf Channel. He is known for his bold opinions, which he doesn’t shy away from posting on social media. This time, his opinion was on Woods’ chances of breaking Nicklaus’ record.

On Friday, April 4, NBC Sports’ official X account asked fans about one sporting record that was not going to be broken.

"Jack Nicklaus 18 Majors And for a bonus… Secretariat 2:24 at Belmont," Chamblee responded.

Jack Nicklaus has won eighteen majors in his career, with his first win being the US Open in 1962 and his last being the Masters Tournament in 1986. His wins include six Masters, five PGA Championships, four US Open Championships, and three Open Championships.

Tiger Woods won his first major in 1997 and had won fourteen of them by 2008. At this point, he looked all set to break Nicklaus' longstanding record and was expected to win many more by the time he would hang up his club. However, his career was plagued by injury from there, and he could win just one major in the last seventeen years.

Woods' last win was the Masters 2019, which was his fifth win at Augusta National. Since the US Open 2008, he has made just 11 top-ten finishes and none since his historic 2019 win in Augusta.

Besides the 15 major wins, Woods is also just one win away from breaking Sam Snead's record as the winningest player on the PGA Tour. However, with injuries bothering him quite frequently in recent times, he has become less regular on the PGA Tour. It will be interesting to see if Chamblee's prediction comes true, or if Woods has some more surprises left in his career.

Tiger Woods' major wins explored

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' major wins over the years:

1997

Masters Tournament

1999

PGA Championship

2000

US Open

The Open Championship

PGA Championship (2)

2001

Masters Tournament (2)

2002

Masters Tournament (3)

US Open (2)

2005

Masters Tournament (4)

The Open Championship (2)

2006

The Open Championship (3)

PGA Championship (3)

2007

PGA Championship (4)

2008

US Open (3)

2019

Masters Tournament (5)

