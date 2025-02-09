"Brawo Adrian Meronk!"; "Guys!! you are nowhere" – Fans react to Polish star winning the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025

On Saturday, February 8, Adrian Meronk posted a 1-under 71 to claim the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 title. Following the third round, he finished at 17-under, securing a two-shot win over Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz.
Meronk entered the final round of LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 with a two-stroke lead after 36 holes. However, he posted his worst score of the tournament in the final round, making three birdies and two bogeys to shoot 71. Although Rahm played much better, his 5-under 67 wasn’t enough to challenge the Polish star.
LIV Golf Riyadh marks Adrian Meronk’s first win on the Saudi-backed circuit. Additionally, it is his first victory since October 2023.
Fans online showered praise on Meronk for winning LIV Golf Riyadh. However, several criticized the event's format and referred to it as exhibition golf.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"Brawo Adrian !!!!," one fan wrote.
"Guys !! You are nowhere .. this circus golf is boring," another fan posted.
"LIV lost me when Stingers brought back Grace after “relegation” and after he failed to requalify. Makes Rahm’s voiceover about maintaining excellence a joke. It is Shell’s Wide World Of Golf exhibitions - just for comically large purses," another fan commented.
"Playing a limited field and over three rounds means nothing," this user opined.
'I'm so proud of him. Prince Meronk 🇵🇱❤️," one fan wrote.
"Saw a video of Meronk working at TPI on some swing changes in the off season. Looks like it paid off," this fan remarked.
How much money did Adrian Meronk earn for winning the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025?
The purse size of the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 was $25 million and Adrian Meronk received $4 million as a winner's share in a individual portion. Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz bagged $1.875 million for a joint runner-up finish.
Here's a look at the complete payout for the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025:
- Winner. Adrian Meronk: $4 million
- T2. Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz: $1.875 million
- T4. Lucas Herbert, Dean Burmester: $900,000
- T6. David Puig, Marc Leishman, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrell Hatton: $534,500
- 11. Caleb Surratt: $380,000
- T12. Anirban Lahiri, Bubba Watson, Sam Horsfield: $330,000
- T15. Matthew Wolff, Tom McKibbin, Ben Campbell: $292,500
- T18. Thomas Pieters, Cameron Tringale, Paul Casey: $250,000
- T21. Peter Uihlein, Harold Varner, Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak: $215,000
- T25. Louis Oosthuizen, Wade Ormsby, Cameron Smith, Lee Westwood, Carlos Ortiz: $185,000
- T30. Ian Poulter, Brendan Steele, Ollie Schniederjans: $165,000
- 33. Brooks Koepka, Charles Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann, Luis Masaveu, Frederik Kjettrup: $145,572
- T40. Max Lee, Richard Bland: $134,000
- T42. Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell: $129,000
- T44. Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Martin Kaymer, Patrick Reed: $125,250
- 48. Henrik Stenson: $120,000
- T49. Anthony Kim, Mito Pereira, Jubin Yang: $60,000
- T52. Kevin Na, Branden Grace: $50,000
- 54. Andy Ogletree: $50,000