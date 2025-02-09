"Brawo Adrian Meronk!"; "Guys!! you are nowhere" – Fans react to Polish star winning the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025

On Saturday, February 8, Adrian Meronk posted a 1-under 71 to claim the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 title. Following the third round, he finished at 17-under, securing a two-shot win over Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz.

Meronk entered the final round of LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 with a two-stroke lead after 36 holes. However, he posted his worst score of the tournament in the final round, making three birdies and two bogeys to shoot 71. Although Rahm played much better, his 5-under 67 wasn’t enough to challenge the Polish star.

LIV Golf Riyadh marks Adrian Meronk’s first win on the Saudi-backed circuit. Additionally, it is his first victory since October 2023.

Fans online showered praise on Meronk for winning LIV Golf Riyadh. However, several criticized the event's format and referred to it as exhibition golf.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Brawo Adrian !!!!," one fan wrote.

"Guys !! You are nowhere .. this circus golf is boring," another fan posted.

"LIV lost me when Stingers brought back Grace after “relegation” and after he failed to requalify. Makes Rahm’s voiceover about maintaining excellence a joke. It is Shell’s Wide World Of Golf exhibitions - just for comically large purses," another fan commented.

"Playing a limited field and over three rounds means nothing," this user opined.

'I'm so proud of him. Prince Meronk 🇵🇱❤️," one fan wrote.

"Saw a video of Meronk working at TPI on some swing changes in the off season. Looks like it paid off," this fan remarked.

How much money did Adrian Meronk earn for winning the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025?

The purse size of the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025 was $25 million and Adrian Meronk received $4 million as a winner's share in a individual portion. Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz bagged $1.875 million for a joint runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the complete payout for the LIV Golf Riyadh 2025:

Winner. Adrian Meronk: $4 million

T2. Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz: $1.875 million

Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz: $1.875 million T4. Lucas Herbert, Dean Burmester: $900,000

Lucas Herbert, Dean Burmester: $900,000 T6. David Puig, Marc Leishman, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrell Hatton: $534,500

David Puig, Marc Leishman, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrell Hatton: $534,500 11. Caleb Surratt: $380,000

Caleb Surratt: $380,000 T12. Anirban Lahiri, Bubba Watson, Sam Horsfield: $330,000

Anirban Lahiri, Bubba Watson, Sam Horsfield: $330,000 T15. Matthew Wolff, Tom McKibbin, Ben Campbell: $292,500

Matthew Wolff, Tom McKibbin, Ben Campbell: $292,500 T18. Thomas Pieters, Cameron Tringale, Paul Casey: $250,000

Thomas Pieters, Cameron Tringale, Paul Casey: $250,000 T21. Peter Uihlein, Harold Varner, Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak: $215,000

Peter Uihlein, Harold Varner, Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak: $215,000 T25. Louis Oosthuizen, Wade Ormsby, Cameron Smith, Lee Westwood, Carlos Ortiz: $185,000

Louis Oosthuizen, Wade Ormsby, Cameron Smith, Lee Westwood, Carlos Ortiz: $185,000 T30. Ian Poulter, Brendan Steele, Ollie Schniederjans: $165,000

Ian Poulter, Brendan Steele, Ollie Schniederjans: $165,000 33. Brooks Koepka, Charles Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann, Luis Masaveu, Frederik Kjettrup: $145,572

Brooks Koepka, Charles Schwartzel, Joaquin Niemann, Luis Masaveu, Frederik Kjettrup: $145,572 T40. Max Lee, Richard Bland: $134,000

Max Lee, Richard Bland: $134,000 T42. Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell: $129,000

Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell: $129,000 T44. Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Martin Kaymer, Patrick Reed: $125,250

Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Martin Kaymer, Patrick Reed: $125,250 48. Henrik Stenson: $120,000

Henrik Stenson: $120,000 T49. Anthony Kim, Mito Pereira, Jubin Yang: $60,000

Anthony Kim, Mito Pereira, Jubin Yang: $60,000 T52. Kevin Na, Branden Grace: $50,000

Kevin Na, Branden Grace: $50,000 54. Andy Ogletree: $50,000

