'Breaking Bad' cop gives 'chef' Min Woo Lee a visit at Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

Min Woo Lee had an amazing surprise at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He endured a rough time on the greens at this week's signature event, which has a cutline after 36 holes. However, the Australian golfer had support from renowned actor Dean Norris, who cheered for him during the tournament.

During the second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, American actor Dean Norris, best known for portraying the character of agent Hank Schrader in the AMC series 'Breaking Bad', watched the tournament and cheered for Woo Lee.

After wrapping up the second round on Friday, March 7, Min Woo Lee met Norris and posed with him for a picture. For the snap, the Australian golfer wore a chef's cap.

Min Woo Lee shared a post on his Instagram handle, which included a picture of him sharing the frame with Dean. The clip featured Woo Lee playing his final shot of the second round, resulting in making a birdie.

Seeing the golfer's shot, Dean Norris clapped for him and said:

"That's an amazing shot. That right there is the best shot I have seen today."

Along with the post, Woo Lee wrote:

"let him cook 👨‍🍳 … @deanjnorris #Hank #BreakingBad"

Min Woo Lee struggled with his game and missed the cut after two rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He concluded the second round with a birdie on the 18th but it was not enough for him to make the cut owing to his underwhelming outing in the opening round which saw him card three double bogeys.

A look into Min Woo Lee's performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

After having promising outings this season, including a T11 finish in his last event at the Cognizant Classic, Min Woo Lee struggled on the greens this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 at Bay Hill. He started his game at the PGA Tour event with a birdie on the first and fourth holes of the opening round.

However, he struggled as the game progressed and made a double bogey on the par 4 fifth hole followed by two back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes. On the back nine, Woo Lee made two more double bogeys along with a bogey on the 15th. However, he also made two birdies in the round for a 6-over 78.

In the second round, Min Woo Lee had a smooth start, making two birdies on the front nine. However, on the back nine, he made two double bogeys on the 15th and 17th before completing the round with a birdie on the 18th for a round of 1-over 73.

He has played in four PGA Tour events before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, starting his campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he was tied for 17th place. He then settled in T12 at the WM Phoenix Open, followed by a solo 48th finish at the Genesis Invitational and T11 at the Cognizant Classic.

