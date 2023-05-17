BREAKING: LIV golfer Phil Mickelson is paired with Rickie Fowler & Patrick Cantlay to play in the PGA Championship 2023

The PGA Championship 2023 Round 1 tee time and pairings are out. Interestingly, LIV golfer Phil Mickelson is paired with PGA golfers Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay.

Two-time PGA Championship winner Mickelson had an incredible turnaround at the 2023 Masters. He finished tied with fellow LIV golfer Brooks Koepka in second position.

Rickie Fowler was last seen at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and he had a decent campaign in the tournament. He finished on the T14 rank on the leaderboard, whereas Patrick Cantlay finished at T21 rank. Cantlay was heavily criticized for his slow gameplay at the 2023 RBC Heritage, where he finished third.

Phil Mickelson and fellow LIV golfer Brooks Koepka were denied media interaction before the 2023 PGA Championship

Only one LIV golfer, Dustin Johnson, was invited for the media interactions before the 2023 PGA Championship. Previous PGA Championship winners Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who also happen to be the T2 finisher at the 2023 Masters, were not given an opportunity to speak before the second major of this year.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🎙️ Only 1 LIV player (Dustin Johnson) is slated to speak ahead of this weeks @pgachampionship. Past champions Brooks Koepka & Phil Mickelson, both T2 finishers at this years Masters are NOT scheduled to speak to the media. 🎙️ Only 1 LIV player (Dustin Johnson) is slated to speak ahead of this weeks @pgachampionship. Past champions Brooks Koepka & Phil Mickelson, both T2 finishers at this years Masters are NOT scheduled to speak to the media. ❌🎙️ Only 1 LIV player (Dustin Johnson) is slated to speak ahead of this weeks @pgachampionship. Past champions Brooks Koepka & Phil Mickelson, both T2 finishers at this years Masters are NOT scheduled to speak to the media. https://t.co/VmnfYrn9Ns

Tee time and pairings for Round 1 for Hole No. 10 2023 PGA Championship

07:00 a.m. - Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker

07:11 a.m. - Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen

07:22 a.m. - Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark

07:33 a.m. - Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee, Ryan Fox

07:44 a.m. - Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

07:55 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

08:06 a.m. - Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

08:17 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

08:28 a.m. - Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

08:39 a.m. - Lee Hodges, Callm Tarren, David Lingmerth

08:50 a.m. - Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

09:01 a.m. - Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus

09:12 a.m. - Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester

12:30 p.m. - Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis

12:41 p.m. - Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

12:51 p.m. - Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

01:03 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

01:14 p.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

01:25 p.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

01:36 p.m. - Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

01:47 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

01:58 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

02:09 p.m. - Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

02:20 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

02:31 p.m. - Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

02:42 p.m. - Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

