BREAKING: LIV golfer Phil Mickelson is paired with Rickie Fowler & Patrick Cantlay to play in the PGA Championship 2023

The PGA Championship 2023 Round 1 tee time and pairings are out. Interestingly, LIV golfer Phil Mickelson is paired with PGA golfers Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay.
Two-time PGA Championship winner Mickelson had an incredible turnaround at the 2023 Masters. He finished tied with fellow LIV golfer Brooks Koepka in second position.
Rickie Fowler was last seen at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and he had a decent campaign in the tournament. He finished on the T14 rank on the leaderboard, whereas Patrick Cantlay finished at T21 rank. Cantlay was heavily criticized for his slow gameplay at the 2023 RBC Heritage, where he finished third.
Phil Mickelson and fellow LIV golfer Brooks Koepka were denied media interaction before the 2023 PGA Championship
Only one LIV golfer, Dustin Johnson, was invited for the media interactions before the 2023 PGA Championship. Previous PGA Championship winners Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who also happen to be the T2 finisher at the 2023 Masters, were not given an opportunity to speak before the second major of this year.
Tee time and pairings for Round 1 for Hole No. 10 2023 PGA Championship
- 07:00 a.m. - Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker
- 07:11 a.m. - Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen
- 07:22 a.m. - Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark
- 07:33 a.m. - Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee, Ryan Fox
- 07:44 a.m. - Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler
- 07:55 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala
- 08:06 a.m. - Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann
- 08:17 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington
- 08:28 a.m. - Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes
- 08:39 a.m. - Lee Hodges, Callm Tarren, David Lingmerth
- 08:50 a.m. - Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele
- 09:01 a.m. - Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus
- 09:12 a.m. - Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester
- 12:30 p.m. - Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis
- 12:41 p.m. - Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:51 p.m. - Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim
- 01:03 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor
- 01:14 p.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie
- 01:25 p.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama
- 01:36 p.m. - Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau
- 01:47 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson
- 01:58 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson
- 02:09 p.m. - Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira
- 02:20 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch
- 02:31 p.m. - Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari
- 02:42 p.m. - Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor
Tee time and pairings for Round 1 for Hole No. 1 2023 PGA Championship
