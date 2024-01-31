Breaking: PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to host a call with all Tour members on Wednesday to provide an ‘important update’

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will host a conference call meeting with all the tour members on Wednesday, January 31, to give an important update. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, PGA Tour Relations sent a memo to all the members sharing details about the conference call scheduled for Wednesday morning. The members of the Tour, the DP World Tour, and LIV Golf were requested to attend the call. Considering the high number of people attending the call, it will just be listen-only. The reason for the call was not revealed by PGA Tour relations.

The memo read:

"To access the call-in number and code, it will be the first item listed under Announcements on the LINKS website and the LINKS Portal App (under Announcements, click Membership).

"Please note, due to the high number of expected participants across all three Tours, the conference call is listen-only. However, there will be a series of meetings and touch points over the next several weeks in order to address any of your questions and provide additional details."

There are multiple speculations behind the reason for the call. Daniel Rapaport of Barstool Sports stated that the deal between all three groups (the PGA Tour, PIF, and Strategic Sports Group) was almost imminent.

For the uninitiated, the SSG entered as a third entrant in the PIF-PGA deal last month, when the deadline for the finalization of the framework agreement was extended until April.

Last June, the PGA Tour and PIF shocked everyone by announcing their merger. The announcement shocked a lot of people, including the tour members, who were kept in the dark. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming few days.

What's next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour will move to Pebble Beach Golf Links in California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature event of the season. The event will take place from Thursday, February 1, to Sunday, February 4. It will also be the second no-cut event of the year and will have a purse size of $20 million.

Here's the field for the AT&T Pro-Am:

