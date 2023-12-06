Breaking: R&A and USGA officially declare rolling back of golf ball from 2028 for Pro players

It's official: the USGA is rolling back the golf ball. The decision was expected but not widely accepted, as many golfers have an issue with the new rules. Nevertheless, the governing bodies made the rule official today, though it won't take effect for some time.

The USGA tweeted out the confirmation, saying that they've taken steps to address the increase in ball distance and all changes will take effect in January 2028.

They said on their website:

"The revised ball testing conditions will be as follows: 125-mph clubhead speed (equivalent to 183 mph ball speed); spin rate of 2200 rpm and launch angle of 11 degrees. The current conditions, which were established 20 years ago, are set at 120 mph (equivalent to 176 mph ball speed), 2520 rpm with a 10-degree launch angle."

In about four years, the sport of golf, at least at the professional level, will change forever. Not all golfers are pleased with this decision, but the USGA has taken note of the distance that the golf ball is flying and according to them, they have been trying to fix the perceived issue for years.

USGA roll back rule official, coming in January of 2028

Despite the pleas from plenty of golfers, the USGA is moving forward with its plan to alter the golf ball. They aim to "reduce the impact increased hitting distances have on golf’s long-term sustainability while minimizing the impact on the recreational game."

Golf balls are flying further now than they ever have, and the distance only puts a little more pressure on golf courses. If players can hit the ball that much further, it means that new golf courses need to be built longer and bigger and that is difficult to do. In an effort to negate that, the USGA and R&A have decided to change the ball to help the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and others had already called out the potential new rule before it became official. Bradley in particular called the decision "monstrous".

Keegan Bradley ripped the USGA's decision

Tiger Woods, on the other hand, wasn't against the rule change. Since it doesn't take place for four more years, when he would be 51 years old, it might not have as much of an impact on him.