BREAKING: Rory McIlroy cancels his pre-tournament press conference at Hoylake

Rory McIlroy has canceled his pre-tournament press conference at Hoylake. The 2023 Open Championship is all set to begin, with golfers already at the Royal Liverpool Club attending pre-tournament conferences.

The Open Championship released a statement ahead of the pre-tournament, stating that Rory McIlroy will not be taking part in the scheduled press conference. However, he will be giving some quotes beforehand that can be used by the media.

The statement released stated the following:

"We have been advised that Rory McIlroy will no longer be taking part in a preview press conference tomorrow morning. We apologize for the inconvenience but will be endeavoring to secure preview quotes which will be made available for media use."

McIlroy is coming off a win at the 2023 Scottish Open, his first PGA Tour victory of the year. He has now become the only golfer to win the Scottish Open, the Open and the US Open. Hoping to capitalize on the momentum, McIlroy will aim to win the Open Championship this year.

Rory McIlroy hopes to end 9-year major winless drought at 2023 Open Championship

Rory McIlroy's last major win was in 2014 at the PGA Championship. Since then, he has come close but has been unable to crack a win. He recently finished second at the 2023 US Open. McIlroy's performances over the last month indicate that he could be close to breaking his winless streak.

The Scottish Open has been exactly the boost of confidence that McIlroy has needed after a rather average season so far. Commenting on the Open after his win at the Scottish Open, he said (via Republic World):

"I was able to finish it off with a really nice putt. Feels incredible. It's been a long six months since I won in Dubai... Hopefully, this win sort of breaks the seal for me going into the next week as well."

The Open Championship is scheduled to take place between July 16 and 23 at the Royal Liverpool Club, Hoylake. 156 of the world's best golfers, including defending champion Cameron Smith, will be on the field for the fourth and final major of the year