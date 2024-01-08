Breaking: Tiger Woods and Nike end their iconic partnership

Tiger Woods and Nike have been working together for a very long time, but their partnership has officially concluded today. They have been working together since Woods turned pro in 1996, when they first signed him to a $40 million contract. In the 27 years since, he's been a Nike athlete. That is no longer the case.

Ever since he's been on the PGA Tour, the superstar golfer has been decked out with Nike gear. Tiger Woods wore their shoes and used some of their items. His hat perpetually had the Nike logo on it every single time he was out on the course.

It remains to be seen what his future looks like in terms of a new sponsor, but it is clear that he will no longer be with Nike as things continue to change for the sporting gear titan.

Tiger Woods discusses future without Nike

Upon the termination of his deal with Nike, Tiger Woods released a statement saying:

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever."

Tiger Woods is no longer with Nike

He added:

"Phil Knight's passion and vision brough this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

There had long been speculation about his sponsorship. Woods was asked about his deal with Nike a few weeks ago. According to Golf Monthly, reporters asked:

“There’s been a lot of chatter the last month or so on your relationship with Nike, and where that’s going. Can you give any clarity to that?”

He gave one response over and over again to the question:

"I'm still wearing their product."

Tiger Woods said that multiple times, giving no real indication of what his future with the company held. Now it's clear that there is no future, although it is hard to say whether he knew or planned that at the time or if he was just being coy to prevent any misconceptions.