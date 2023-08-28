BREAKING: Tyrrell Hatton qualifies for his 3rd European Ryder Cup appearance

Tyrrell Hatton has solidified his place on the 2023 European Ryder Cup team after picking up an automatic qualifying spot through the World Points List. He has now become the fourth player alongside Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland to seal a spot on the team.

The two time Ryder Cup player will now be on the big stage for the third consecutive time after making his debut in 2018. Tyrrell Hatton will be one of the more experienced players that adds to the depth of the team dynamics. He will be pushing for a second win since his debut at the Ryder Cup.

The European Team's disheartening loss at the Whistling Straits in 2021 will serve as a hefty reminder for the team to pull up its socks this year. With the talent pool available for the US Team to pick from, the competition will be all the more harder this year.

Hatton was also an automatic qualifier for the 2018 Ryder Cup, sealing one of the four automatic spots on the European list. His debut appearance was an impressive one with a 3&2 victory alongside Paul Casey, which catapulted the European team into the lead.

Tyrrell Hatton's third Ryder Cup appearance comes with expectations

During his first Ryder Cup appearance on US soil, Hatton contributed 1.5 points through the three days of play. This year, his performance at the Ryder Cup will be of importance, especially considering team dynamics. He has played alongside Jon Rahm before, and will hope to continue the strong partnership with him.

Tyrrell Hatton has had a good 2023 season, starting off with a seventh place finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He achieved a solo second place finish at the Players Championship, after which he also tied for third at the Wells Fargo Championship and the RBC Canadian Open.

Currently Robert MacIntyre and Tommy Fleetwood hold the remaining two automatic qualification spots. The six captain's pick spots have several favorable options including Adrian Menrock, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka and Justin Rose to name a few.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held between September 29 and October 1st at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome.