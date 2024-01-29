Breaking: Tyrrell Hatton reportedly signs last-minute $60 million deal with LIV Golf

In a breaking development, European Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton has joined LIV Golf. According to The Telegraph, the 32-year-old English golfer took a last-minute offer worth around $60 million. The DP World Tour and PGA Tour star is speculated to join Jon Rahm’s new team for LIV’s season-opener in Mexico happening this week.

Earlier, the Daily Telegraph had reported that Hatton turned down a multi-million deal from the breakaway tour. However, the golfer now seems to have agreed to sign for an improved offer. Reports also claim that the two-time Ryder Cup winner received a call from Rahm.

It is noteworthy that Hatton was scheduled to tee off at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend. However, the Englishman is expected to withdraw from the event’s field soon and is expected to tee off at LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleon Golf Club on Friday.

Tyrrell Hatton currently sits 16th on the Official World Golf Rankings. With the move, he becomes the best-ranked Briton to join the Saudi-backed series. The position was earlier held by Paul Casey who was World No.27 when he defected. Hatton will join compatriots Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Richard Bland, Sam Horsfield and Graeme McDowell, on the rebel series.

Tyrrell Hatton joins LIV Golf after months of speculation

Hatton had been linked with LIV Golf for months. Rumors of him joining the breakaway tour first surfaced after Jon Rahm’s big-money move. The Englishman was reportedly a target for the Masters champion’s new LIV team.

Interestingly, Tyrrell Hatton also hinted at having a conversation with people about the potential move. Speaking in an interview with Martin Dempster of The Scotsman earlier this month, the golfer said that the rumors were part of the sport at the moment. The six-time European Tour winner also claimed that he was happy playing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Tyrrell Hatton said, as quoted by The Scotsman:

“I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.”

Reports now claim that Hatton has finally completed his move to LIV Golf. The move, while positive for LIV, comes as a big blow to Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald. For the unversed, both Rahm and Hatton played a big role in the European side’s commanding win over Zach Johnson’s US side in Rome.

It is noteworthy that Hatton will no longer be eligible to play on the PGA Tour. The American circuit has placed a strict ban on players association with the rebel side. However, Hatton will remain eligible to play on the DP World Tour. Needless to say, the Englishman is not likely to give up his European Tour card either.

It’ll be interesting to see if Hatton tees up at the Mayakoba event this weekend. The golfer, who’s earned around $30 million from his wins so far, will be a strong contender in the LIV Golf series.