Breakthrough PGA Tour winner surges past Jon Rahm in updated rankings

Ryan Gerard has surpassed Jon Rahm in the latest rankings after his breakthrough win at the Barracuda Championship 2025. He jumped 27 spots after his maiden PGA Tour win to break into the top 50.

Last week, Gerard entered the Barracuda Championship ranked 75th. While it was an opposite-field event, the likes of Jon Rahm and others were playing in the Open Championship. Over the four days, he played some great golf to eventually beat Erik van Rooyen by three points.

Following this win, Gerard jumped inside the top 50 and is now ranked 48th. Jon Rahm, who tied for 34th at Royal Portrush, also moved six spots and is now ranked 66th.

Latest OWGR explored ft. Ryan Gerard and Jon Rahm

Here's a look at the latest OWGR (As of Monday, July 21):

Scottie Scheffler: 20.2522 Rory McIlroy: 11.5563 Xander Schauffele: 7.2886 Justin Thomas: 6.1745 Russell Henley: 6.0500 Collin Morikawa: 5.6960 Keegan Bradley: 4.9328 Harris English: 4.8695 J.J. Spaun: 4.8432 Sepp Straka: 4.8173 Ludvig Aberg: 4.7302 Viktor Hovland: 4.6378 Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5654 Robert MacIntyre: 4.4891 Tommy Fleetwood: 4.4085 Bryson DeChambeau: 4.3124 Ben Griffin: 3.9510 Maverick McNealy: 3.9423 Shane Lowry: 3.8489 Justin Rose: 3.5584 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.4656 Sam Burns: 3.4078 Patrick Cantlay: 3.3998 Corey Conners: 3.3452 Wyndham Clark: 3.2317 Brian Harman: 3.0186 Chris Gotterup: 2.9604 Sungjae Im: 2.8958 Billy Horschel: 2.8349 Nick Taylor: 2.6877 Andrew Novak: 2.6684 Jason Day: 2.6591 Ryan Fox: 2.6394 Aaron Rai: 2.6376 Daniel Berger: 2.6294 Max Greyserman: 2.6012 Taylor Pendrith: 2.5769 Akshay Bhatia: 2.5461 Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.5168 Min Woo Lee: 2.5114 Thomas Detry: 2.5095 Adam Scott: 2.4195 Lucas Glover: 2.3753 Cameron Young: 2.3700 J.T. Poston: 2.3305 Tony Finau: 2.3209 Denny McCarthy: 2.3095 Ryan Gerard: 2.2827 Jordan Spieth: 2.2770 Sahith Theegala: 2.2595 Byeong Hun An: 2.1672 Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1450 Matt McCarty: 2.1117 Tom Hoge: 2.0908 Michael Kim: 2.0546 Jhonattan Vegas: 2.0526 Bud Cauley: 2.0472 Brian Campbell: 2.0374 Aldrich Potgieter: 2.0327 Mackenzie Hughes: 2.0184 Patrick Reed: 2.0092 Tom Kim: 2.0039 Stephan Jaeger: 1.9853 Si Woo Kim: 1.9806 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1.9758 Jon Rahm: 1.9367 Davis Riley: 1.9359 Davis Thompson: 1.9278 Chun-an Yu: 1.9263 Jacob Bridgeman: 1.9131 Chris Kirk: 1.9087 Samuel Stevens: 1.9034 Harry Hall: 1.8825 Laurie Canter: 1.8683 Erik van Rooyen: 1.8357 Rasmus Hojgaard: 1.8318 Haotong Li: 1.7775 Joe Highsmith: 1.7643 Matti Schmid: 1.7241 Austin Eckroat: 1.6854 Nicolai Hojgaard: 1.6465 Kristoffer Reitan: 1.6450 Thriston Lawrence: 1.6337 Nick Dunlap: 1.6026 Jake Knapp: 1.5966 John Keefer: 1.5841 Jordan Smith: 1.5560 Cameron Davis: 1.5553 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 1.5435 Eric Cole: 1.5305 Neal Shipley: 1.5280 Alex Noren: 1.5145 Max McGreevy: 1.5118 Matt Wallace: 1.5023 Joaquin Niemann: 1.4861 Marco Penge: 1.4838 Kurt Kitayama: 1.4554 Matthieu Pavon: 1.4528 Keith Mitchell: 1.4497 Thorbjorn Olesen: 1.4431

