Breakthrough PGA Tour winner surges past Jon Rahm in updated rankings

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 22, 2025 06:01 GMT
Ryan Gerard has surpassed Jon Rahm in the latest rankings after his breakthrough win at the Barracuda Championship 2025. He jumped 27 spots after his maiden PGA Tour win to break into the top 50.

Last week, Gerard entered the Barracuda Championship ranked 75th. While it was an opposite-field event, the likes of Jon Rahm and others were playing in the Open Championship. Over the four days, he played some great golf to eventually beat Erik van Rooyen by three points.

Following this win, Gerard jumped inside the top 50 and is now ranked 48th. Jon Rahm, who tied for 34th at Royal Portrush, also moved six spots and is now ranked 66th.

Latest OWGR explored ft. Ryan Gerard and Jon Rahm

Here's a look at the latest OWGR (As of Monday, July 21):

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 20.2522
  2. Rory McIlroy: 11.5563
  3. Xander Schauffele: 7.2886
  4. Justin Thomas: 6.1745
  5. Russell Henley: 6.0500
  6. Collin Morikawa: 5.6960
  7. Keegan Bradley: 4.9328
  8. Harris English: 4.8695
  9. J.J. Spaun: 4.8432
  10. Sepp Straka: 4.8173
  11. Ludvig Aberg: 4.7302
  12. Viktor Hovland: 4.6378
  13. Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5654
  14. Robert MacIntyre: 4.4891
  15. Tommy Fleetwood: 4.4085
  16. Bryson DeChambeau: 4.3124
  17. Ben Griffin: 3.9510
  18. Maverick McNealy: 3.9423
  19. Shane Lowry: 3.8489
  20. Justin Rose: 3.5584
  21. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.4656
  22. Sam Burns: 3.4078
  23. Patrick Cantlay: 3.3998
  24. Corey Conners: 3.3452
  25. Wyndham Clark: 3.2317
  26. Brian Harman: 3.0186
  27. Chris Gotterup: 2.9604
  28. Sungjae Im: 2.8958
  29. Billy Horschel: 2.8349
  30. Nick Taylor: 2.6877
  31. Andrew Novak: 2.6684
  32. Jason Day: 2.6591
  33. Ryan Fox: 2.6394
  34. Aaron Rai: 2.6376
  35. Daniel Berger: 2.6294
  36. Max Greyserman: 2.6012
  37. Taylor Pendrith: 2.5769
  38. Akshay Bhatia: 2.5461
  39. Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.5168
  40. Min Woo Lee: 2.5114
  41. Thomas Detry: 2.5095
  42. Adam Scott: 2.4195
  43. Lucas Glover: 2.3753
  44. Cameron Young: 2.3700
  45. J.T. Poston: 2.3305
  46. Tony Finau: 2.3209
  47. Denny McCarthy: 2.3095
  48. Ryan Gerard: 2.2827
  49. Jordan Spieth: 2.2770
  50. Sahith Theegala: 2.2595
  51. Byeong Hun An: 2.1672
  52. Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1450
  53. Matt McCarty: 2.1117
  54. Tom Hoge: 2.0908
  55. Michael Kim: 2.0546
  56. Jhonattan Vegas: 2.0526
  57. Bud Cauley: 2.0472
  58. Brian Campbell: 2.0374
  59. Aldrich Potgieter: 2.0327
  60. Mackenzie Hughes: 2.0184
  61. Patrick Reed: 2.0092
  62. Tom Kim: 2.0039
  63. Stephan Jaeger: 1.9853
  64. Si Woo Kim: 1.9806
  65. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1.9758
  66. Jon Rahm: 1.9367
  67. Davis Riley: 1.9359
  68. Davis Thompson: 1.9278
  69. Chun-an Yu: 1.9263
  70. Jacob Bridgeman: 1.9131
  71. Chris Kirk: 1.9087
  72. Samuel Stevens: 1.9034
  73. Harry Hall: 1.8825
  74. Laurie Canter: 1.8683
  75. Erik van Rooyen: 1.8357
  76. Rasmus Hojgaard: 1.8318
  77. Haotong Li: 1.7775
  78. Joe Highsmith: 1.7643
  79. Matti Schmid: 1.7241
  80. Austin Eckroat: 1.6854
  81. Nicolai Hojgaard: 1.6465
  82. Kristoffer Reitan: 1.6450
  83. Thriston Lawrence: 1.6337
  84. Nick Dunlap: 1.6026
  85. Jake Knapp: 1.5966
  86. John Keefer: 1.5841
  87. Jordan Smith: 1.5560
  88. Cameron Davis: 1.5553
  89. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 1.5435
  90. Eric Cole: 1.5305
  91. Neal Shipley: 1.5280
  92. Alex Noren: 1.5145
  93. Max McGreevy: 1.5118
  94. Matt Wallace: 1.5023
  95. Joaquin Niemann: 1.4861
  96. Marco Penge: 1.4838
  97. Kurt Kitayama: 1.4554
  98. Matthieu Pavon: 1.4528
  99. Keith Mitchell: 1.4497
  100. Thorbjorn Olesen: 1.4431
