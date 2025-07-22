Breakthrough PGA Tour winner surges past Jon Rahm in updated rankings

Ryan Gerard has surpassed Jon Rahm in the latest rankings after his breakthrough win at the Barracuda Championship 2025. He jumped 27 spots after his maiden PGA Tour win to break into the top 50.
Ad
Last week, Gerard entered the Barracuda Championship ranked 75th. While it was an opposite-field event, the likes of Jon Rahm and others were playing in the Open Championship. Over the four days, he played some great golf to eventually beat Erik van Rooyen by three points.
Following this win, Gerard jumped inside the top 50 and is now ranked 48th. Jon Rahm, who tied for 34th at Royal Portrush, also moved six spots and is now ranked 66th.
Ad
Latest OWGR explored ft. Ryan Gerard and Jon Rahm
Here's a look at the latest OWGR (As of Monday, July 21):
- Scottie Scheffler: 20.2522
- Rory McIlroy: 11.5563
- Xander Schauffele: 7.2886
- Justin Thomas: 6.1745
- Russell Henley: 6.0500
- Collin Morikawa: 5.6960
- Keegan Bradley: 4.9328
- Harris English: 4.8695
- J.J. Spaun: 4.8432
- Sepp Straka: 4.8173
- Ludvig Aberg: 4.7302
- Viktor Hovland: 4.6378
- Hideki Matsuyama: 4.5654
- Robert MacIntyre: 4.4891
- Tommy Fleetwood: 4.4085
- Bryson DeChambeau: 4.3124
- Ben Griffin: 3.9510
- Maverick McNealy: 3.9423
- Shane Lowry: 3.8489
- Justin Rose: 3.5584
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.4656
- Sam Burns: 3.4078
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.3998
- Corey Conners: 3.3452
- Wyndham Clark: 3.2317
- Brian Harman: 3.0186
- Chris Gotterup: 2.9604
- Sungjae Im: 2.8958
- Billy Horschel: 2.8349
- Nick Taylor: 2.6877
- Andrew Novak: 2.6684
- Jason Day: 2.6591
- Ryan Fox: 2.6394
- Aaron Rai: 2.6376
- Daniel Berger: 2.6294
- Max Greyserman: 2.6012
- Taylor Pendrith: 2.5769
- Akshay Bhatia: 2.5461
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.5168
- Min Woo Lee: 2.5114
- Thomas Detry: 2.5095
- Adam Scott: 2.4195
- Lucas Glover: 2.3753
- Cameron Young: 2.3700
- J.T. Poston: 2.3305
- Tony Finau: 2.3209
- Denny McCarthy: 2.3095
- Ryan Gerard: 2.2827
- Jordan Spieth: 2.2770
- Sahith Theegala: 2.2595
- Byeong Hun An: 2.1672
- Nicolas Echavarria: 2.1450
- Matt McCarty: 2.1117
- Tom Hoge: 2.0908
- Michael Kim: 2.0546
- Jhonattan Vegas: 2.0526
- Bud Cauley: 2.0472
- Brian Campbell: 2.0374
- Aldrich Potgieter: 2.0327
- Mackenzie Hughes: 2.0184
- Patrick Reed: 2.0092
- Tom Kim: 2.0039
- Stephan Jaeger: 1.9853
- Si Woo Kim: 1.9806
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1.9758
- Jon Rahm: 1.9367
- Davis Riley: 1.9359
- Davis Thompson: 1.9278
- Chun-an Yu: 1.9263
- Jacob Bridgeman: 1.9131
- Chris Kirk: 1.9087
- Samuel Stevens: 1.9034
- Harry Hall: 1.8825
- Laurie Canter: 1.8683
- Erik van Rooyen: 1.8357
- Rasmus Hojgaard: 1.8318
- Haotong Li: 1.7775
- Joe Highsmith: 1.7643
- Matti Schmid: 1.7241
- Austin Eckroat: 1.6854
- Nicolai Hojgaard: 1.6465
- Kristoffer Reitan: 1.6450
- Thriston Lawrence: 1.6337
- Nick Dunlap: 1.6026
- Jake Knapp: 1.5966
- John Keefer: 1.5841
- Jordan Smith: 1.5560
- Cameron Davis: 1.5553
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 1.5435
- Eric Cole: 1.5305
- Neal Shipley: 1.5280
- Alex Noren: 1.5145
- Max McGreevy: 1.5118
- Matt Wallace: 1.5023
- Joaquin Niemann: 1.4861
- Marco Penge: 1.4838
- Kurt Kitayama: 1.4554
- Matthieu Pavon: 1.4528
- Keith Mitchell: 1.4497
- Thorbjorn Olesen: 1.4431
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti