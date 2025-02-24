Brian Campbell beats $47M Cam Smith among 125 golfers in world ranking after Mexico Open triumph

Brian Campbell jumped 125 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) after his maiden victory at the 2025 Mexico Open. The American golfer had a memorable outing at last week's PGA Tour event, which wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, February 23. He registered a win in the game after defeating South African player Aldrich Potgieter in a playoff.

Ad

With the victory, Campbell jumped from 222 in the OWGR to 97th. He surpassed 125 players in the world ranking, including LIV Golfer Cam Smith. The Aussie, who has a net worth of $47 million (via Forbes), was ranked 96th last week. However, he slipped down two spots and is currently ranked 98th in the world, followed by Jake Knapp, who won the Mexico Open in 2024, ranked 99th, and Keith Mitchell at 100th.

Notably, the LIV Golfers continue to struggle with their ranking, as they do not get any ranking points. Even after some decent outings in the Saudi league in 2025, Smith struggled with his world ranking, which keeps falling. So far in 2025, he has played in two LIV Golf tournaments, finishing T25 in Riyadh and 30th at the Adelaide event.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler still tops the world ranking, followed by Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy. Ludvig Aberg, who won the 2025 Genesis Invitational earlier this month, is ranked fourth in the world, ahead of Collin Morikawa in fifth place and Hideki Matsuyama in sixth. Bryson DeChambeau is the top-ranked LIV Golfer as of now. He is currently ranked 11th in the world.

Brian Campbell opens up about his performance at the 2025 Mexico Open

Brian Campbell started his game at the 2025 Mexico Open with a round of 65. He had an amazing start to his game at the PGA Tour event, playing two back-to-back rounds of 65. He then carded 64 in the third round, and with the finale of 70, he settled in a tie for the lead with Aldrich Potgieter.

Ad

They had a playoff to determine the winner, where the American made a birdie on the second playoff hole to win his maiden PGA Tour event. During the press conference of the 2025 Mexico Open on February 23, Campbell reflected on his performance, saying, via Tee Scripts:

"All day. I thought I was going to throw up at multiple times during the day. That last hole, I guess I just wanted to keep the party going a little longer but not by design.

Ad

"Yeah, it was really fun to play against him. We had some guys further back coming up to get us too, so we had a lot to think about. I mean, shout out to Aldrich, his game is really good, impressive. Just excited to see what's next," he added.

Brian Campbell has so far played in four PGA Tour events in 2025. He started the season at the Sony Open but withdrew from the competition after the first round. He then played at the American Express, finishing in T51 but then missed the cuts at the Farmers Insurance Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback