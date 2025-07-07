Brian Campbell joins elite group with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy with John Deere Classic 2025 victory

Brian Campbell claimed his second PGA Tour victory of the season at the 2025 John Deere Classic, finishing with a 4-under 67 in the final round to post 18-under overall. Along with the winner’s share of $1,512,000, Campbell now joins an elite group of players with multiple wins this season, a list that includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

Campbell, who currently sits 55th in the Official World Golf Rankings, turned professional in 2015 and joined the PGA Tour in 2017. Before this season, Campbell had played 40 PGA Tour events and made just 16 cuts. In 2025, however, he has turned things around with two wins in 17 starts, along with one top-10 and one top-25 finish. His first victory came at the Mexico Open in a playoff earlier this year.

The Golf page Underdog Golf shared a list on X of players with multiple wins this season, naming Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox, and Brian Campbell. Scheffler leads the pack with three titles so far in 2025, including a major at the PGA Championship. He also won the CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Memorial Tournament. McIlroy, meanwhile, has matched Scheffler’s tally with three wins of his own: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, THE PLAYERS Championship, and the Masters Tournament. Here's what the post read:

Straka has two wins this season, at the American Express and Truist Championship. Griffin claimed the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Charles Schwab Challenge, while Fox won the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and the RBC Canadian Open.

Apart from Campbell in the 2025 edition of the John Deere Classic, only Griffin was in the field among the players on the list. However, he missed the cut after finishing 4-under through two rounds.

How has Brian Campbell performed in the 2025 season so far?

Brian Campbell may have joined the elite list of players with multiple wins this season, but his overall 2025 campaign has been inconsistent. Out of 17 starts, he has made the cut in just eight events and withdrawn from two.

Here is a look at Brian Campbell's results so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii – W/D (-3)

– W/D (-3) The American Express – T51 (-11)

– T51 (-11) Farmers Insurance Open – CUT (+5)

– CUT (+5) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – P1 (-20)

– P1 (-20) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T48 (-7)

– T48 (-7) Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – CUT (+9)

– CUT (+9) THE PLAYERS Championship – CUT (+1)

– CUT (+1) Valspar Championship – CUT (+8)

– CUT (+8) Masters Tournament – T32 (+1)

– T32 (+1) RBC Heritage – T32 (-7)

– T32 (-7) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – CUT (-1)

– CUT (-1) Truist Championship – T34 (-4)

– T34 (-4) PGA Championship – T55 (+5)

– T55 (+5) Charles Schwab Challenge – CUT (+1)

– CUT (+1) The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – W/D (+7)

– W/D (+7) U.S. Open – CUT (+17)

– CUT (+17) John Deere Classic – P1 (-18)

