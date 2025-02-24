Brian Campbell joins exclusive PGA Tour winners' club with Thomas Detry after winning the Mexico Open

On Sunday, February 23, Brian Campbell trumped Aldrich Potgieter in a thrilling playoff to clinch the Mexico Open title. Following this win, he became the second player after Thomas Detry to become a first-time winner in the 2025 season. Besides, he also joined the exclusive club of players getting their maiden win at the Mexico Open after Jake Knapp.
Campbell was one shot behind Potgieter ahead of the final round of the Mexico Open. However, he forced a playoff after shooting a 2-under 70 on Sunday. Potgieter had his worst performance of the week, carding a 1-under 71. While both players parred the first playoff hole, Campbell sealed the title with a birdie on the next extra hole.
With this win, Brian Campbell became only the second player after Jake Knapp to register their first PGA Tour victory at the Mexico Open. He also became the second first-time winner of the season after Thomas Detry, who won the WM Phoenix Open earlier this month.
How much did Brian Campbell earn for winning the Mexico Open?
Brian Campbell’s victory at the Mexico Open earned him a $1,260,000 paycheck from the event’s $9 million purse.
Here's the payout for the Mexico Open:
- 1. Brian Campbell: $1,260,000
- 2. Aldrich Potgieter: $763,000
- 3. Isaiah Salinda: $483,000
- T4. Ben Griffin: $315,000
- T4. Aaron Rai: $315,000
- T6. Joel Dahmen: $253,750
- T6. Stephan Jaeger: $227,500
- 8. Nicolai Hojgaard: $218,750
- 9. Akshay Bhatia: $204,750
- T10. Ryo Hisatsune: $176,750
- T10. Alejandro Tosti: $176,750
- T10. Alex Smalley: $176,750
- T13. Danny Walker: $137,083
- T13. Henrik Norlander: $137,083
- T13. Michael Kim: $137,083
- T13. Justin Hastings (a): $0
- T17. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a): $0
- T17. Chan Kim: $106,750
- T17. Joe Highsmith: $106,750
- T17. Greyson Sigg: $106,750
- T17. Ryan Gerard: $106,750
- T17. John Pak: $106,750
- T17. Kevin Roy: $106,750
- T17. Steven Fisk: $106,750
- T25. Ben Kohles: $59,350
- T25. Jake Knapp: $59,350
- T25. Max McGreevy: $59,350
- T25. Lanto Griffin: $59,350
- T25. Kris Ventura: $59,350
- T25. Jeremy Paul: $59,350
- T25. Patrick Rodgers: $59,350
- T32. Takumi Kanaya: $46,900
- T32. Quade Cummins: $46,900
- T34. Chad Ramey: $35,160
- T34. Jacob Bridgeman: $35,160
- T34. Niklas Norgaard: $35,160
- T34. Rafael Campos: $35,160
- T34. Taylor Moore: $35,160
- T34. Rasmus Hojgaard: $35,160
- T34. Sami Valimaki: $35,160
- T34. Blades Brown: $35,160
- T34. Aaron Baddeley: $35,160
- T34. Harry Hall: $35,160
- T34. Chandler Phillips: $35,160
- T45. Kevin Yu: $24,150
- T45. Ben Martin: $24,150
- T45. Taylor Montgomery: $24,150
- T45. Hayden Springer: $24,150
- T49. Jonathan Byrd: $18,573
- T49. Andrew Putnam: $18,573
- T49. Francesco Molinari: $18,573
- T49. Jesper Svensson: $18,573
- T49. Thorbjorn Olesen: $18,573
- T49. Noah Goodwin: $18,573
- T55. Scott Piercy: $16,555
- T55. Antoine Rozner: $16,555
- T55. Frankie Capan III: $16,555
- T55. Ricky Castillo: $16,555
- T59. Thriston Lawrence: $15,960
- T59. Adam Svensson: $15,960
- T59. Sam Ryder: $15,960
- T59. Erik van Rooyen: $15,960
- T63. Fred Biondi: $15,540
- T63. Matt McCarty: $15,540
- T65. Santiago de la Fuente: $15,190
- T65. Mason Andersen: $15,190
- T65. Emiliano Grillo: $15,190
- T68. C.T. Pan: $14,700
- T68. Thomas Rosenmueller: $14,700
- T68. Peter Malnati: $14,700
- T68. Matteo Manassero: $14,700
- T72. Karl Vilips: $14,280
- T72. Victor Perez: $14,280
- 74. Harry Higgs: $14,070
- 75. Vincent Norrman: $13,930
- T76. Riley Lewis: $13,720
- T76. David Lipsky: $13,720