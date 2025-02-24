Brian Campbell joins exclusive PGA Tour winners' club with Thomas Detry after winning the Mexico Open

On Sunday, February 23, Brian Campbell trumped Aldrich Potgieter in a thrilling playoff to clinch the Mexico Open title. Following this win, he became the second player after Thomas Detry to become a first-time winner in the 2025 season. Besides, he also joined the exclusive club of players getting their maiden win at the Mexico Open after Jake Knapp.

Campbell was one shot behind Potgieter ahead of the final round of the Mexico Open. However, he forced a playoff after shooting a 2-under 70 on Sunday. Potgieter had his worst performance of the week, carding a 1-under 71. While both players parred the first playoff hole, Campbell sealed the title with a birdie on the next extra hole.

With this win, Brian Campbell became only the second player after Jake Knapp to register their first PGA Tour victory at the Mexico Open. He also became the second first-time winner of the season after Thomas Detry, who won the WM Phoenix Open earlier this month.

How much did Brian Campbell earn for winning the Mexico Open?

Brian Campbell’s victory at the Mexico Open earned him a $1,260,000 paycheck from the event’s $9 million purse.

Here's the payout for the Mexico Open:

1. Brian Campbell: $1,260,000

2. Aldrich Potgieter: $763,000

3. Isaiah Salinda: $483,000

T4. Ben Griffin: $315,000

T4. Aaron Rai: $315,000

T6. Joel Dahmen: $253,750

T6. Stephan Jaeger: $227,500

8. Nicolai Hojgaard: $218,750

9. Akshay Bhatia: $204,750

T10. Ryo Hisatsune: $176,750

T10. Alejandro Tosti: $176,750

T10. Alex Smalley: $176,750

T13. Danny Walker: $137,083

T13. Henrik Norlander: $137,083

T13. Michael Kim: $137,083

T13. Justin Hastings (a): $0

T17. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a): $0

T17. Chan Kim: $106,750

T17. Joe Highsmith: $106,750

T17. Greyson Sigg: $106,750

T17. Ryan Gerard: $106,750

T17. John Pak: $106,750

T17. Kevin Roy: $106,750

T17. Steven Fisk: $106,750

T25. Ben Kohles: $59,350

T25. Jake Knapp: $59,350

T25. Max McGreevy: $59,350

T25. Lanto Griffin: $59,350

T25. Kris Ventura: $59,350

T25. Jeremy Paul: $59,350

T25. Patrick Rodgers: $59,350

T32. Takumi Kanaya: $46,900

T32. Quade Cummins: $46,900

T34. Chad Ramey: $35,160

T34. Jacob Bridgeman: $35,160

T34. Niklas Norgaard: $35,160

T34. Rafael Campos: $35,160

T34. Taylor Moore: $35,160

T34. Rasmus Hojgaard: $35,160

T34. Sami Valimaki: $35,160

T34. Blades Brown: $35,160

T34. Aaron Baddeley: $35,160

T34. Harry Hall: $35,160

T34. Chandler Phillips: $35,160

T45. Kevin Yu: $24,150

T45. Ben Martin: $24,150

T45. Taylor Montgomery: $24,150

T45. Hayden Springer: $24,150

T49. Jonathan Byrd: $18,573

T49. Andrew Putnam: $18,573

T49. Francesco Molinari: $18,573

T49. Jesper Svensson: $18,573

T49. Thorbjorn Olesen: $18,573

T49. Noah Goodwin: $18,573

T55. Scott Piercy: $16,555

T55. Antoine Rozner: $16,555

T55. Frankie Capan III: $16,555

T55. Ricky Castillo: $16,555

T59. Thriston Lawrence: $15,960

T59. Adam Svensson: $15,960

T59. Sam Ryder: $15,960

T59. Erik van Rooyen: $15,960

T63. Fred Biondi: $15,540

T63. Matt McCarty: $15,540

T65. Santiago de la Fuente: $15,190

T65. Mason Andersen: $15,190

T65. Emiliano Grillo: $15,190

T68. C.T. Pan: $14,700

T68. Thomas Rosenmueller: $14,700

T68. Peter Malnati: $14,700

T68. Matteo Manassero: $14,700

T72. Karl Vilips: $14,280

T72. Victor Perez: $14,280

74. Harry Higgs: $14,070

75. Vincent Norrman: $13,930

T76. Riley Lewis: $13,720

T76. David Lipsky: $13,720

