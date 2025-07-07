Brian Campbell overtakes Jon Rahm in World Rankings after John Deere Classic win

Following his victory at the 2025 John Deere Classic, Brian Campbell overtook Jon Rahm in the Official World Golf Ranking. The American golfer jumped to 55th place in the ranking, his career-best.

He was ranked outside the top 100 before last week's PGA Tour event but made a significant leap after the win. Meanwhile, Rahm slipped in the rankings and is currently ranked No. 68.

Brian Campbell was ranked 207 at the start of the year. After his T51 finish at The American Express, he moved to 206. He struggled in the few tournaments early in the season, and his ranking slipped to 220 after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

However, Campbell won his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Mexico Open and jumped from No. 222 to No. 97 in the standings. The John Deere Classic is his second win on the circuit.

Scottie Scheffler is still leading the OWGR, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, and Keegan Bradley are ranked fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively. J.J. Spaun, Ludvig Åberg, and Sepp Straka follow them. Bryson DeChambeau is the top-ranked LIV golfer in the OWGR. He is currently ranked 15th.

Brian Campbell reflects on his game after winning the 2025 John Deere Classic

Campbell started his outing with an opening round of 65 at the 2025 John Deere Classic. He then carded rounds of 66, 68, and 67 to settle with an overall score of 18-under. He tied for the lead with Emiliano Grillo and seized the title after defeating the Argentine golfer in a playoff.

In the post-round press conference, Brian Campbell opened up about his game this season. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm definitely a grinder. Ever since my junior golf days and college golf I've just loved to save par. I love having the moment to figure out any shot. So definitely a grinder. I pride myself on my putting, too, my ability to find the hole."

"And strategy. Definitely course management is something that's huge for me, thinking my way around course. I'm not going to outdrive everybody. I'm not going to out ball strike everyone every week. I can do my best to outthink everybody," he added.

Brian Campbell has played in 17 tournaments this season on the PGA Tour and recorded two wins. He started the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, but after an opening round of 67, he withdrew from the competition. He later settled for a T51 finish at The American Express.

Some of his decent finishes this season on the PGA Tour include T32 at the Masters, T32 at the RBC Heritage, and T34 at the Truist Championship.

