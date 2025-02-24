Brian Campbell thanks a tree with a toast for saving his Mexico Open win

Brian Campbell has emerged victorious at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The 31-year-old won the tournament in playoffs with a birdie on the second extra hole against Aldrich Potgieter at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta.

On the second extra hole on 540-yards par-5 18th, Campbell's tee shot veered off course toward a group of trees. However, he got lucky as his ball hit a tree and bounced back into a playable area on the course. He then scored a birdie and won the tournament.

After his win, Brian Campbell and his caddie Cooper Wilson raised a toast to the tree for saving his Mexico Open win. Talking about his lucky bounce, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"You’ve got to get those breaks sometimes. Unfortunately I hit a really bad tee shot there, caught the tree, was able to keep it in play and get ourselves in a good position to get a wedge and keep the pressure on. I was just so happy that I was able to kind of stay in it to the end."

When asked how he felt after his first PGA Tour win at the post-tournament press conference, he replied (via Tee Scripts):

"Just so special. If I'm honest, it feels really numb right now. I'm so appreciative of this week."

Brian Campbell won $1.26 million from a total prize purse of $7 million at the 2025 Mexico Open.

A look at Brian Campbell's record on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour

Brian Campbell turned professional in 2015. Since then, he has largely played on Korn Ferry Tour. In 159 tournaments, he has made 92 cuts with nine top-five finishes and 21 top-10 finishes.

He hasn't won any tournament on Korn Ferry Tour. Last year, he lost in playoffs at the Astara Golf Championship by a birdie on the first extra hole to Kevin Velo. However, he finished 7th in the Korn Ferry Tour points list and advanced to the PGA Tour for the 2025 season. He has played 28 events on the PGA Tour with 11 cuts with one win which is also his only top-10 finish.

Here are the best performances by Brian Campbell on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour after turning professional:

2025 Mexico Open: 1 (PGA Tour)

2016 Nashville Golf Open: 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Astara Golf Championship: 2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 The Ascendant: T2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2016 BMW Charity Pro-Am: T2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship: T2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2019 Savannah Golf Championship: T3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2019 BMW Charity Pro-Am: T3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2015 U.S. Open: T27 (Major)

2024 117 Visa Argentina Open: T3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2018 Rex Hospital Open: T4 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2017 John Deere Classic: T12 (PGA Tour)

2019 Nashville Golf Open: T6 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Albertsons Boise Open: T7 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2016 Air Capital Classic: T6 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2016 El Bosque Mexico Championship: T8 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Compliance Solutions Championship: T8 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2017 CareerBuilder Challenge: T25 (PGA Tour)

2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am: T8 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2016 Rust-Oleum Championship: T9 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2019 Pinnacle Bank Championship: T9 (Korn Ferry Tour)

