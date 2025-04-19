  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Brian Harman
  • Brian Harman backs twosomes to quicken pace of play: “If you’re a slow player, you can’t really hide”

Brian Harman backs twosomes to quicken pace of play: “If you’re a slow player, you can’t really hide”

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 19, 2025 12:05 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Brian Harman (Image Source: Imagn)

Brian Harman supported a two-player pairing in a tournament to speed up the pace of play. The American golfer has teed it up at this week's RBC Heritage, a signature PGA Tour event, featuring a limited field. The tournament started on Thursday, April 17, and features a two-player pairing for the game.

Ad

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 RBC Heritage on Friday, April 18, following the second round of the event, Brian Harman talked about the twosome grouping. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"In a twosome, if you are a slow player, you can't really hide. I woul bet you everyone in a twosome plays faster than they do in a threesome anyway."

Brian Harman had been remarkable in his game this week at the RBC Heritage. He settled in a tie for eighth place after playing two rounds of 66 and 69. This week’s event does not have any cutline, thus, all the players competing will play in all four rounds. Following two rounds, Justin Thomas took the lead in the game at 12-under.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When will Brian Harman tee off on Saturday at the 2025 RBC Heritage?

The play at the RBC Heritage is scheduled to start at 7:50 a.m. ET. However, Brian Harman will tee off at 1:20 p.m. ET. He will play in a group with J.T. Poston.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Wyndham Clark at 1:30 p.m. ET, while tournament second-round leader Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim will start the third round together in a group.

Ad

Here are the tee times of the third round of the 2025 RBC Heritage:

  • 7:50 AM: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap
  • 8:00 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin
  • 8:10 AM: Taylor Pendrith, Will Zalatoris
  • 8:20 AM: Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers
  • 8:30 AM: Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley
  • 8:40 AM: Max Homa, Sahith Theegala
  • 8:50 AM: Austin Eckroat, Michael Kim
  • 9:00 AM: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
  • 9:15 AM: Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
  • 9:25 AM: Eric Cole, Tom Hoge
  • 9:35 AM: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
  • 9:45 AM: Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9:55 AM: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
  • 10:05 AM: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 10:15 AM: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose
  • 10:30 AM: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
  • 10:40 AM: Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover
  • 10:50 AM: Adam Scott, Sungjae Im
  • 11:00 AM: Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11:10 AM: Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai
  • 11:20 AM: Ryo Hisatsune, Thomas Detry
  • 11:30 AM: Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger
  • 11:45 AM: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
  • 11:55 AM: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar
  • 12:05 PM: Max Greyserman, Billy Horschel
  • 12:15 PM: Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12:25 PM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12:35 PM: Sami Valimaki, Keegan Bradley
  • 12:45 PM: Cam Davis, Brian Campbell
  • 1:00 PM: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard
  • 1:10 PM: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
  • 1:20 PM: J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
  • 1:30 PM: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark
  • 1:40 PM: Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 1:50 PM: Russell Henley, Andrew Novak
  • 2:00 PM: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications