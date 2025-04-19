Brian Harman backs twosomes to quicken pace of play: “If you’re a slow player, you can’t really hide”

Brian Harman supported a two-player pairing in a tournament to speed up the pace of play. The American golfer has teed it up at this week's RBC Heritage, a signature PGA Tour event, featuring a limited field. The tournament started on Thursday, April 17, and features a two-player pairing for the game.
In the post-round press conference of the 2025 RBC Heritage on Friday, April 18, following the second round of the event, Brian Harman talked about the twosome grouping. He said, via ASAP Sports:
"In a twosome, if you are a slow player, you can't really hide. I woul bet you everyone in a twosome plays faster than they do in a threesome anyway."
Brian Harman had been remarkable in his game this week at the RBC Heritage. He settled in a tie for eighth place after playing two rounds of 66 and 69. This week’s event does not have any cutline, thus, all the players competing will play in all four rounds. Following two rounds, Justin Thomas took the lead in the game at 12-under.
When will Brian Harman tee off on Saturday at the 2025 RBC Heritage?
The play at the RBC Heritage is scheduled to start at 7:50 a.m. ET. However, Brian Harman will tee off at 1:20 p.m. ET. He will play in a group with J.T. Poston.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Wyndham Clark at 1:30 p.m. ET, while tournament second-round leader Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim will start the third round together in a group.
Here are the tee times of the third round of the 2025 RBC Heritage:
- 7:50 AM: Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap
- 8:00 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Hadwin
- 8:10 AM: Taylor Pendrith, Will Zalatoris
- 8:20 AM: Sam Stevens, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:30 AM: Min Woo Lee, Bud Cauley
- 8:40 AM: Max Homa, Sahith Theegala
- 8:50 AM: Austin Eckroat, Michael Kim
- 9:00 AM: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
- 9:15 AM: Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
- 9:25 AM: Eric Cole, Tom Hoge
- 9:35 AM: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
- 9:45 AM: Nick Taylor, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:55 AM: Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
- 10:05 AM: Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:15 AM: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose
- 10:30 AM: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 10:40 AM: Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover
- 10:50 AM: Adam Scott, Sungjae Im
- 11:00 AM: Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:10 AM: Chris Kirk, Aaron Rai
- 11:20 AM: Ryo Hisatsune, Thomas Detry
- 11:30 AM: Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger
- 11:45 AM: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
- 11:55 AM: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar
- 12:05 PM: Max Greyserman, Billy Horschel
- 12:15 PM: Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:25 PM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:35 PM: Sami Valimaki, Keegan Bradley
- 12:45 PM: Cam Davis, Brian Campbell
- 1:00 PM: Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard
- 1:10 PM: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
- 1:20 PM: J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
- 1:30 PM: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark
- 1:40 PM: Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1:50 PM: Russell Henley, Andrew Novak
- 2:00 PM: Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim