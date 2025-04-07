Brian Harman matches Jon Rahm's five year old record during his Valero Texas Open 2025 win

Brian Harman matched Jon Rahm's unique record after winning the 2025 Valero Texas Open. The American golfer registered a win at the recently concluded PGA Tour event, despite playing the final round of 75. It’s the first time since 2020 that a player has carded such a high score in the final round of the event and still won the tournament.

Previously, Jon Rahm won the 2020 Memorial Tournament despite having a tough time on the greens and playing the final round of 75. The Spaniard currently plays on LIV Golf and is banned from the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm and Brian Harman will next be playing together at the Masters in Augusta National. The first Major of the year is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, April 10, with the finale on Sunday, April 13 at the prestigious Augusta National.

Rahm, being a former winner of the Masters—which he won in 2023 by registering a four-stroke win over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson—holds a lifetime exemption to play in the tournament. Meanwhile, Harman won the Open Championship in 2023 and has had a five-year exemption to play at the Masters.

Notably, it was Harman's fourth victory on the PGA Tour, with his first coming in 2014 at the John Deere Classic, followed by the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. He last won the Open Championship in 2023.

A look into Brian Harman's performance at the 2025 Valero Texas Open

The PGA Tour event started with its opening round on Thursday, April 3 at the TPC San Antonio golf course. Brian Harman had a brilliant start to his game at the event.

In the first round, he carded 66 and maintained that momentum to play another round of 66, which helped him make the cut.

However, after two fabulous rounds, Brian Harman struggled on Saturday, April 5 during the third round of the Valero Texas Open. He played an even-par 72 round with two bogeys on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. Although it was a tough day for him in comparison to his first two rounds, he still managed to take the lead in the game after 54 holes.

On Sunday, April 6, Harman started the game on the first tee hole and sank a birdie on the second hole. But then the struggles began on the fourth, where he made a bogey and then added another bogey on the sixth.

Things worsened for the American after he made a double bogey on the ninth. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he carded two birdies and two bogeys for a 3-over 75 but went on to win the event by three strokes ahead of Ryan Gerard.

