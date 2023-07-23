Brian Harman opens up about “unrepeatable” comments made by some fans at the 2023 Open Championship

Brian Harman is surely having a sensational time at the 2023 Open Championship. The American golfer has shown sheer dominance at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

However, despite being brilliant in the oldest major tournament, Harman has not received much support from fans, especially the spectators. He divulged about receiving "unrepeatable" comments made by some fans at Hoylake.

Brian Harman was quoted as saying by the Telegraph:

"I'd be lying if I didn't hear some things that weren't super nice towards me. I hear them, but, at the same time I don't try to let that influence the decision I'm about to make."

On the other hand, the T4-ranked Tommy Fleetwood has received immense support from fans, be it on the golf club or the internet.

Harman said that he knew the English golfer will get a lot of support and stated that it feels nice to see "fervor-ish fans for Mr. Tommy".

'Tommy and I have been friends for a long time. I knew he was from around here, so I'm not saying I was totally prepared for it, but I knew that he would have a lot of support. It's nice to see so many fervor-ish fans for Mr Tommy," said Brian Harman.

"I've thought about winning majors" - Brian Harman speaks after being dubbed as 'favorite' to lift the Claret Jug at the 2023 Open Championship

American professional golfer Brian Harman is void of a professional win since 2018. However, he has competed on the PGA Tour constantly for over a decade, having last won an event on the American circuit back in 2017.

But at the Open Championship, the 36-year-old is just another good round of golf away from registering his first major and another professional victory.

The leader of The Open Brian Harman.

In an interview, he insisted that he had always thought of winning a major tournament throughout his life. He described it as the sole reason behind his hard work and practices.

He was quoted as saying by Golf Digest:

"I've thought about winning majors for my whole entire life. It's the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do."

Despite being World No. 26 on the Official World Golf Rankings, Brian Harman does not enjoy a very big fan following.

When asked about his place in the golf fraternity, Harman replied:

"I don't care. I enjoy what I do. I like the grind. I've always appreciated the hard work that golf takes, and for me that's satisfying enough. I don't need anyone to think one way or the other about me."

Whatsoever Brian Harman's past records be, winning the Open 2023 Championship will be huge for him. The American will tee up again on Sunday at 9:15 am (ET) at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club for his final round play.