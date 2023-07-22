Brian Harman sponsors: List of brands endorsing the American golfer explored

Brian Harman's incredible performance at the 2023 Open Championship catapulted him to worldwide fame. The American golfer is already well-known in the golfing world, but his performance in the first two rounds of the major event made him the talk of the town.

His outstanding golf career enabled him to strike deals with some of the world's most recognizable brands. Harman announced a partnership with Zero Restrictions and B.Draddy earlier this year.

Speaking of the deal, the golfer said (via The Golf Wire):

“It’s important to find flexible, no-fuss but high-quality apparel to be able to focus on my game and not get distracted. Both Zero Restriction and B.Draddy provide just that, and the great styles and variety of luxury options are definitely an added bonus.”

Brian Harman also endorses brands such as Titleist, MegaCorp, Colombia, GTL (Guaranteed Trust Life), TaylorMade and NetJets.

Brian Harman's career earnings

Having turned professional in 2009, Brian Harman's highest earnings were observed in 2023. He has made more than $5 million so far.

Here are Brian Harman's career earnings:

2023

Official payouts: $5,245,023

Unofficial payouts: $98,750

Total earnings: $5,343,773

2022

Official payouts: $3,226,838

Unofficial payouts: $90,000

Tour Championship Bonus: $600,000

Total earnings: $3,916,838

2021

Official payouts: $3,221,821

Total earnings: $3,221,821

2020

Official payouts: $1,482,583

Unofficial payouts: $85,000

Tour Championship Bonus: $179,000

Total earnings: $1,746,583

2019

Official payouts: $1,342,778

Total earnings: $1,342,778

2018

Official payouts: $2,733,463

Unofficial payouts: $155,000

Total earnings: $2,888,463

2017

Official payouts: $4,396,470

Total earnings: $4,396,470

2016

Official payouts: $1,299,801

Total earnings: $1,299,801

2015

Official payouts: $1,548,352

Total earnings: $1,548,352

2014

Official payouts: $2,414,334

Total earnings: $2,414,334

2013

Official payouts: $909,759

Total earnings: $909,759

2012

Official payouts: $1,146,448

Unofficial payouts: $102,500

Total earnings: $1,248,948

2011

Unofficial payouts: $25,000

Total earnings: $25,000

Brian Harman PGA Tour earnings

Here are the PGA Tour earnings of Brian Harman for the season 2022-23:

2022 Shriners Children's Open

Result: T15

Prize money: $130,000.00

2022 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Result: T23

Prize money: $88,305.00

2022 World Wide Technology Championship

Result: 2

Prize money: $893,800.00

2022 The RSM Classic

Result: T2

Prize money: $612,900.00

2022 QBE Shootout

Result: T8

Prize money: $98,750.00

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Result: T16

Prize money: $241,000.00

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Result: T32

Prize money: $41,387.22

2023 The American Express

Result: CUT

2023 WM Phoenix Open

Result: T42

Prize money: $65,350.00

2023 The Genesis Invitational

Result: CUT

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: CUT

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T44

Prize money: $75,035.71

2023 Valspar Championship

Result: CUT

2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: T17

Prize money: $219,909.09

2023 Masters Tournament

Result: CUT

2023 RBC Heritage

Result: T7

Prize money: $607,500.00

2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Result: CUT

2023 PGA Championship

Result: CUT

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Result: T29

Prize money: $50,104.09

2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: CUT

2023 U.S. Open

Result: T43

Prize money: $66,525.00

2023 Travelers Championship

Result: T2

Prize money: $1,780,000.00

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Result: T9

Prize money: $222,200.00

2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Result: T12

Prize money: $151,007.14