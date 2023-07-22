Golf
Brian Harman sponsors: List of brands endorsing the American golfer explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 22, 2023 13:09 GMT
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Brian Harman (Image via Getty)

Brian Harman's incredible performance at the 2023 Open Championship catapulted him to worldwide fame. The American golfer is already well-known in the golfing world, but his performance in the first two rounds of the major event made him the talk of the town.

His outstanding golf career enabled him to strike deals with some of the world's most recognizable brands. Harman announced a partnership with Zero Restrictions and B.Draddy earlier this year.

Speaking of the deal, the golfer said (via The Golf Wire):

“It’s important to find flexible, no-fuss but high-quality apparel to be able to focus on my game and not get distracted. Both Zero Restriction and B.Draddy provide just that, and the great styles and variety of luxury options are definitely an added bonus.”

Brian Harman also endorses brands such as Titleist, MegaCorp, Colombia, GTL (Guaranteed Trust Life), TaylorMade and NetJets.

Brian Harman's career earnings

Having turned professional in 2009, Brian Harman's highest earnings were observed in 2023. He has made more than $5 million so far.

Here are Brian Harman's career earnings:

2023

  • Official payouts: $5,245,023
  • Unofficial payouts: $98,750
  • Total earnings: $5,343,773

2022

  • Official payouts: $3,226,838
  • Unofficial payouts: $90,000
  • Tour Championship Bonus: $600,000
  • Total earnings: $3,916,838

2021

  • Official payouts: $3,221,821
  • Total earnings: $3,221,821

2020

  • Official payouts: $1,482,583
  • Unofficial payouts: $85,000
  • Tour Championship Bonus: $179,000
  • Total earnings: $1,746,583

2019

  • Official payouts: $1,342,778
  • Total earnings: $1,342,778

2018

  • Official payouts: $2,733,463
  • Unofficial payouts: $155,000
  • Total earnings: $2,888,463

2017

  • Official payouts: $4,396,470
  • Total earnings: $4,396,470

2016

  • Official payouts: $1,299,801
  • Total earnings: $1,299,801

2015

  • Official payouts: $1,548,352
  • Total earnings: $1,548,352

2014

  • Official payouts: $2,414,334
  • Total earnings: $2,414,334

2013

  • Official payouts: $909,759
  • Total earnings: $909,759

2012

  • Official payouts: $1,146,448
  • Unofficial payouts: $102,500
  • Total earnings: $1,248,948

2011

  • Unofficial payouts: $25,000
  • Total earnings: $25,000

Brian Harman PGA Tour earnings

Here are the PGA Tour earnings of Brian Harman for the season 2022-23:

2022 Shriners Children's Open

  • Result: T15
  • Prize money: $130,000.00

2022 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

  • Result: T23
  • Prize money: $88,305.00

2022 World Wide Technology Championship

  • Result: 2
  • Prize money: $893,800.00

2022 The RSM Classic

  • Result: T2
  • Prize money: $612,900.00

2022 QBE Shootout

  • Result: T8
  • Prize money: $98,750.00

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • Result: T16
  • Prize money: $241,000.00

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Result: T32
  • Prize money: $41,387.22

2023 The American Express

  • Result: CUT

2023 WM Phoenix Open

  • Result: T42
  • Prize money: $65,350.00

2023 The Genesis Invitational

  • Result: CUT

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • Result: CUT

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Result: T44
  • Prize money: $75,035.71

2023 Valspar Championship

  • Result: CUT

2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

  • Result: T17
  • Prize money: $219,909.09

2023 Masters Tournament

  • Result: CUT

2023 RBC Heritage

  • Result: T7
  • Prize money: $607,500.00

2023 Wells Fargo Championship

  • Result: CUT

2023 PGA Championship

  • Result: CUT

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Result: T29
  • Prize money: $50,104.09

2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • Result: CUT

2023 U.S. Open

  • Result: T43
  • Prize money: $66,525.00

2023 Travelers Championship

  • Result: T2
  • Prize money: $1,780,000.00

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Result: T9
  • Prize money: $222,200.00

2023 Genesis Scottish Open

  • Result: T12
  • Prize money: $151,007.14
