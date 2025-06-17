Brian Rolapp announced as CEO of PGAT; Jay Monahan to remain through 2026

The PGA Tour has officially named Brian Rolapp its new CEO. It also revealed the behind-the-scenes discussions and how its search committee selected him. Jay Monahan will serve as commissioner until the end of 2026, it announced on its official website on June 17.

The Tour highlighted that Rolapp has spent over 22 years as an NFL executive, so he understands what it takes to excite viewers with live sports. The committee, which included many well-known figures, including Arthur M. Blank, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Monahan, Joe Gorder, and Sam Kennedy, agreed he has the power to grow the circuit. The 42-year-old Monahan stated:

"A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as Commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026. Since then, we’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR.”

The PGA Tour is at a critical point, and Rolapp will be responsible for moving it to the next level.

Brian Rolapp is “ready to get to work” with the PGA Tour

Brian Rolapp discussed a variety of topics following his appointment as CEO. Initially, he expressed his excitement and willingness to get with the Tour to achieve its mission. He also stated that he has already planned to meet with the players, partners, and everyone else to make significant growth as a team:

“I’m honored to join the PGA TOUR at such a pivotal time. The PGA TOUR represents the highest level of competition, integrity, and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the TOUR’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I’m ready to get to work—alongside our players, partners, and leadership team—to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.

Commissioner Monahan is an incredible leader, and it has been a pleasure getting to know him throughout the interview process. I greatly appreciate his commitment to making me successful in the role and look forward to working with him in partnership throughout this transition.”

From their respective statements, Monahan and Rolapp have shown mutual respect and a desire to expand the PGA Tour.

