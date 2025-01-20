“Brilliant, absolutely brilliant”: Tyrrell Hatton goes viral for his insane birdie at the Dubai Desert Classic finale

Tyrrell Hatton once more proved why he's considered one of golf's elite, winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club on Sunday. His strong performance took the internet by storm, and multiple X (formerly Twitter) posts made it evident.

One of these clips of Hatton hitting his viral birdie was shared by Legion XIII on their X handle. The same was captioned:

"Brilliance from @TyrrellHatton😮‍💨 #LegionXIII#HeroDubaidesertClassic"

The 33-year-old Ryder Cup star won the event with a clutch-five footer par putt on the 18th hole, finishing ahead of New Zealand's Daniel Hillier by one stroke. DP World Tour on X also posted the video of Hatton's impressive birdie on the final hole.

"Brilliant, absolutely brilliant from Tyrrell Hatton!" He taps in the bridie to move to -15, two shots ahead with two to play. #HeroDubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries"

This was Hatton's second win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October. This was also his fifth Rolex series win, putting him level on terms with LIV Golf teammate Jon Rahm. LIV Golf also shared the same video on X.

"The winning moment for @TyrrellHatton 🏆A clutch putt seals the deal in Dubai #LIVGolf @LegianXIIIgc"

While Hatton achieved victory, the game wasn't without noticeable performance from other participants. Rory McIlroy tied for fourth place with a 66, marked by five birdies on the back nine. Japan's Keita Nakajima also showcased his brilliance with an albatross on the par-5 18th, tying for the 21st place. Tyrrell Hatton shared his thoughts after this stunning victory.

"A dream come true": Tyrrell Hatton after his Hero Dubai Desert Classic win

DP World Tour Golf Championship - Source: Getty

Hatton's journey wasn't a cakewalk. Talking after his victory, Tyrrell Hatton didn't stop to express how much this victory meant to him. DP World Tour shared a clip of his interaction with media on X.

"I said earlier in the week, this is one of the events that you would like to have on your CV. It's such an iconic event for the DP World Tour. To add my name to the list of the amazing champions that have been before me, and to have my name on the trophy now, yeah it's a dream come true," Hatton said.

Hatton started the game standing one shot behind Hilier, after which he recovered from an early bogey hitting a bride on the second hole. On fifth, Hatton sank a four-foot birdie, while Hilier hit a bogey after a duffed chip. Hatton took the lead on the sixth rocking a nine-foot birdie but slipped on seventh after his tee shot was close to the water.

Hatton inhaled fresh air after a tap-in birdie on the 16th. Right before the final hole, Hilier closed the gap hitting a birdie, but Hatton's impressive par putt gave him three-under-par and a 15-under-par total. Once again, Hatton's brilliance in thriving under pressure maintained his status as one of the best golf players of his era.

