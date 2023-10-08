British golfing legend Michael Bonallack passes away at age 88

Sir Michael Bonallack died on September 26 in St.Andrews, Scotland at the age of 88. The English golfer was one of the most successful amateur golfers in the world.

He established himself as one of the greatest amateur golfers of the British during the postwar era. Bonallack left for the heavenly adobe at the home of the club.

The club announced his death saying that he had been "suffering from ill health in recent times." However, they did not reveal the exact cause of his death.

Popular author Donald Steel, who wrote Par Excellence: The Biography of Sir Michael Bonallack, O.B.E, spoke about the English golfer in a phone interview with the NY Times. He said:

“He was pretty well unbeatable. He was the finest amateur."

The golf world mourned the death of the Bonallack. British commentator Peter Alliss said:

“Big, wide stance, nose sniffing the ball, short, jabby swing, but all the putts went into the hole. He had the most wonderful temperament. He appeared calm yet had that steely something that all great champions have.”

Gary Player also spoke about Michael saying:

“He was one unbelievable amateur. He won the Amateur five times. Do you know how difficult that was?”

Michael Bonallack's career

Michael Bonallack was born on 31 December 1934 in Chigwell, Essex, England. He developed an interest in golf at a very young age and learned golf under the tutelage of Bert Hodson.

He had a great start to his career and won the Boys Amateur Championship in 1952. He was a phenomenal golfer, who remained an amateur throughout his career. He had won the English Amateur five times and also clinched the trophy of the Amateur Championship.

His accolades also include four times victory at the Brabazon Trophy. Michael played at the Walker Cup nine times and also played at the Eisenhower Trophy seven times.

Michael Bonallack had won his first British Amateur in 1961 and then went on to win the tournament in 1965, 1968, 1969 and 1970.

He served as the secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews from 1983 to 1999 and then went on to serve as the captain from 1999 to 2000. He was also the President of the Golf Club Managers' Association from 1974-84 and then the Chairman of the Golf Foundation from 1977-82.

In one of his interviews with The Telegraph, Michael jokingly talked about why he never started his professional career. He said:

“After seeing Jack Nicklaus play. I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to put food on the table."

Bonallack had won 30 golf tournaments in his career and became part of the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000. He was awarded with the Knight Bachelor in 1998 and the Bob Jones Award in 1972.