Charley Hull has remained inside the Top 10 of the world rankings throughout the 2024 season, thanks to strong performances both in Europe and on the LPGA Tour. However, that trend has just been put on hold due to injury.

Hull withdrew during the first round of the Aramco Team Series London being played this Wednesday, July 3, at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire. The Englishwoman had played only six holes when she was forced to consult medical staff and subsequently withdraw.

Sky Sports' Richard Kaufman reported that Charley Hull was not on the practice range on Tuesday due to illness. No further details on the specific reason for Hull's withdrawal are known at this time.

Charley Hull is scheduled to play in the Amundi Evian Championship next week at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. He will also represent Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, August 7-10.

Charley Hull is the second star to withdraw from the 2024 Aramco Team Series London. Prior to the start of the event world number one Nelly Korda announced her retirement due to being bitten by a dog while in Seattle.

Charley Hull has under her belt an Aramco Team Series victory, the 2021 New York event.

A look at Charley Hull's performance during the 2024 season

Charley Hull has had a busy 2024 season, as she has kept alternating events between the LPGA Tour and the Leadies European Tour (LET). To date she has played nine tournaments on the American circuit and four on the LET, including the Aramco Team Series London from which she has just withdrawn.

Hull has achieved six Top 10s during the season, considering her performance in both circuits. Her best result has been finishing second in the Tampa and Korea events of the Aramco Team Series. She has not been cut on any occasion, although she withdrew from the Ford Championship on the LPGA Tour.

On the American circuit, her best performance so far has been finishing T5 at the Dow Championship, where she teamed up with compatriot Georgia Hall. Hall herself will accompany Hull in the upcoming Olympic Games.

As for the majors, Hull has finished in the Top 25 in all three that have taken place so far. She finished T23 at the Chevron Championship, T19 at the US Women's Open and T16 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Hull has played professional golf since 2013, with six victories, two of them on the LPGA Tour and three on the LET. She is currently ranked 8th in the world rankings.

The Englishwoman was included in the World Top 10 after finishing runner up in the 2023 AIG Women's Open, where she lost to Lilia Vu. It was her second runner up finish in majors during 2023.

