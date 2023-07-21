“Bro got beat by John Daly”: Golf fans react to Dustin Johnson heading home early from the Open Championship

The 2023 Open Championship has been a disastrous one for Dustin Johnson to say the least. The fourth and final major of the 2023 season is being held at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. After a very disappointing second round, the day does not have to be over for him to know that he is going home.

Dustin Johnson's first day at the Open was not exceptional, as he finished his day with a +3 over par. However, the same was the case for several other golfers, and he looked forward to the second day to try and gain back positions.

Dustin Johnson is heading home early after shooting 10 over, 81 on Friday.

However, the second day proved to be even worse for Johnson, who finished the day with +10 over par- completely unexpected. Bogeys and double bogeys outnumbered his birdies of the day and left Johnson packing his bags.

Fans were quick to comment on his poor performance:

"Bro got beat by John Daly"

"Bro got beat by John Daly"

John Daly - barely able to walk, wearing Hooters pyjamas and with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth most of the time - beats Dustin Johnson over 36 holes at The Open.

Golf is weird.

Golf is weird.

"Non competitive golf has really put DJ off his game"

"You wonder why Dj bothers coming over the pond he always looks so uninterested with playing golf in Britain/ Europe and because of that when was the last time he actually play well over here"

David Gordon @dgord_tweets birdie-free 81 (38-43) for Dustin Johnson today



i’d say it was tough to watch but it was actually impossible to watch

Dustin Johnson and other big names in jeopardy as projected Open Championship cut line stands at +3

Along with Dustin Johnson, the likes of Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, and Collin Morikawa are also at risk of losing out at the 2023 Open Championship. The projected cut line is currently at +3, and several golfers are finding the course rather hard to navigate.

The 17th and 18th holes have been particularly hard for golfers to conquer. The 17th hole, also known as the Little Eye, has a bunker that has left most golfers frustrated. On the other hand, the 18th hole has an internal out of bounds that has been causing golfers to end with quadruple bogeys.

The 17th hole especially has caused a lot of controversy amongst the golfers. Defending champion Cameron Smith said (via CNN):

“That’s probably the right word, drama. It’s a tough hole. We played it yesterday and it was straight into the wind, 30 or 40 miles an hour, and it was not a tee shot that you want to have. There’s not much room for error up there, and I think it’ll be a really exciting finish to an Open Championship for sure. I think it’s a great hole.”