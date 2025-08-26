Brooke Henderson climbs past Lexi Thompson and 32 others in rankings after CPKC Women’s Open win

Brooke Henderson has returned to the top 50 after claiming the CPKC Women’s Open. Following her first-ever LPGA Tour title in two years, she has made a whopping 33-spot jump in the latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings.
On Sunday, August 24, Henderson posted a 4-under 67 to claim the CPKC Women's Open 2025. Following the final round action, she finished at 15-under and secured a 1-shot win over Minjee Lee.
The great week at Mississauga helped Brooke Henderson move up in the rankings. The 14-time LPGA Tour champion, who was 58th last week, jumped to 25th, her best ranking since the HGV Tournament of Champions.
Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson slipped to 58th after missing the cut at the CPKC Women’s Open. Notably, the semi-retired golfer hasn't won a professional title for three years now.
Rolex Women's Golf Rankings explored ft. Brooke Henderson
Here's a look at the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (as of Monday, August 25):
- Jeeno Thitikul (THA) - 10.25
- Nelly Korda (USA) - 9.89
- Lydia Ko (NZL) - 6.51
- Minjee Lee (AUS) - 6.31
- Ruoning Yin (CHN) - 5.45
- Miyu Yamashita (JPN) - 5.19
- Angel Yin (USA) - 4.84
- Hyojoo Kim (KOR) - 4.82
- Mao Saigo (JPN) - 4.77
- Haeran Ryu (KOR) - 4.56
- Charley Hull (ENG) - 4.54
- Rio Takeda (JPN) - 4.35
- Maja Stark (SWE) - 4.20
- Lauren Coughlin (USA) - 3.80
- Jin Young Ko (KOR) - 3.72
- Hannah Green (AUS) - 3.67
- Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) - 3.59
- Lottie Woad (ENG) - 3.56
- Celine Boutier (FRA) - 3.54
- Ayaka Furue (JPN) - 3.48
- Lilia Vu (USA) - 3.31
- Akie Iwai (JPN) - 3.27
- Esther Henseleit (GER) - 3.24
- Hye Jin Choi (KOR) - 3.23
- Brooke Henderson (CAN) - 3.20
- Grace Kim (AUS) - 3.03
- Andrea Lee (USA) - 3.00
- Yealimi Noh (USA) - 2.96
- Carlota Ciganda (ESP) - 2.93
- Megan Khang (USA) - 2.83
- A Lim Kim (KOR) - 2.69
- Chisato Iwai (JPN) - 2.65
- Sei Young Kim (KOR) - 2.59
- Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) - 2.56
- Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) - 2.42
- Jennifer Kupcho (USA) - 2.42
- Amy Yang (KOR) - 2.37
- Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) - 2.35
- Ye Won Lee (KOR) - 2.35
- Patty Tavatanakit (THA) - 2.34
- Jin Hee Im (KOR) - 2.32
- Linn Grant (SWE) - 2.31
- Ingrid Lindblad (SWE) - 2.28
- Seung Hui Ro (KOR) - 2.22
- Ina Yoon (KOR) - 2.20
- Auston Kim (USA) - 2.10
- Youmin Hwang (KOR) - 2.10
- Somi Lee (KOR) - 2.08
- Hyunjo Yoo (KOR) - 2.07
- Jungmin Hong (KOR) - 2.07