Brooke Henderson credits 48x LPGA winner for ‘little bit of a boost’ at Standard Portland Classic

Brooke Henderson had an amazing start to her game at the 2025 Standard Portland Classic. The Canadian golfer played a round of 7-under 65 and settled in a tie for second place with Miranda Wang, Gurleen Kaur, Jeongeun Lee, and Sung Hyun Park.

In the post-round press conference, Henderson opened up about her performance and credited 48-time LPGA Tour winner Nancy Lopez for her valuable advice ahead of the tournament. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm a huge fan of Nancy and I talked to her earlier this week. She gave me some great advices, so feel like maybe that gave me a little bit of a boost in the right direction. But, yeah, you know, just a couple par-5s. No. 10 was a par-5, No. 12 is a par-5, so I was just trying to capitalize on those and the other two were a bit after bonus."

Brooke Henderson is looking forward to her 14th title on the LPGA Tour this week. Having turned pro in 2014, she has been phenomenal on the circuit so far. However, her last win was at the Diamond Resort Tournament of Champions in 2023, where she registered a four-stroke win over Maja Stark and Charley Hull.

This week, Brooke Henderson is looking forward to breaking her over two-year winless streak on the circuit.

Brooke Henderson opens up about her performance at the Standard Portland Classic

Henderson had a remarkable start to her game at the 2025 Standard Portland Classic. She teed it up for the first round on Thursday, August 14, on the 10th hole and made four consecutive birdies on the first four holes.

On the back nine, she added three more birdies for a round of 7-under 65 and settled in a tie for second place. In the post-round press conference, she talked about her bogey-free round. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was a really awesome start, four birdies in a row. I mean, that's an ideal start any week, especially here. I love coming back to this place. I do have a lot of the great memories. A lot of good things happened to me here."

"So just tried to keep it rolling after that great start and was able to capitalize with three birdies on the back nine to get a little bit closer to the top of the leaderboard," she added.

Adela Cernousek took the lead in the game after the first 18 holes at 8-under. She also played a bogey-free round. She started on the tenth and carded a birdie on the front nine.

On the final nine, she made a birdie on the first and then three more birdies on the fourth, fifth, and sixth, followed by an eagle on the seventh. She wrapped up with a birdie on the ninth for 8-under.

Meanwhile, this season on the LPGA Tour, Brooke Henderson has played in 16 tournaments and made the cut in 11 of them. Her best of the season was recorded at the T-Mobile Match Play, where she settled in the T9 position.

