Brooke Henderson's front 9 game ties the women's major's lowest 9-hole score

Brooke Henderson tied for a world record after carding six birdies on the front nine in the third round of the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. She sank six birdies for a 29-stroke, which is the lowest 9-hole score by any women golfer in a major tournament in golf history.

The defending champion dominated the field of the Evian Championship on the third day, jumping five spots to secure third position. She is yet to play three holes of the third round. Celine Boutier topped the leaderboard with a score of under 11 after carding five birdies.

Brooke Henderson started the Evian Championship with a birdie on the first hole on Thursday, July 27. She made one birdie and bogey each on the front nine followed by three birdies and one bogey on the back nine to score 69.

She made two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes of the second round followed by a bogey on the third hole. She canned three birdies and three bogeys on the front nine and three birdies, and two bogeys on the back nine to score 70.

Henderson made four consecutive birdies from the sixth to the ninth hole on Saturday and added another birdie on the 15th hole. However, she also made a double bogey on the 12th and a bogey on the 14th in the third round.

Lowest rounds in women's major tournaments

The lowest score in the women's major event is 61, shared by three golfers. Leona Maguire, Lee Jeong-eun, and Kim Hyo-Joo hold the record for the lowest major tournament scoring. Surprisingly, their lowest was set at the Evian Championship.

Hyo-Joo finished with a 61 at the 2014 Evian Championship, while Jeong-eun and Maguire scored it in 2021.

Annika Sorenstam played the lowest round in women's history. She scored 59 in the 2001 Standard Register PING in the second round. Meg Mallon settled in second place along with Sarah Lee, Anna Acker-Macokso, Paula Creamer, and Jessica Korda, who all scored 60 in an LPGA Tour event.

Here is a list of the golfers who scored lowest on the LPGA Tour:

Annika Sorenstam

Score: 59

Year: 2001

Tournament: LPGA Standard Register PING

Meg Mallon

Score: 60

Year: 2003

Tournament: Welch's/Fry's Championship

Sarah Lee

Score: 60

Result: T2

Year: 2004

Tournament: Welch's/Fry's Championship

Anna Acker-Macokso

Score: 60

Result: T5

Year: 2004

Tournament: Longs Drugs Challenge

Paula Creamer

Score: 60

Result: 1

Year: 2008

Tournament: Jamie Farr Owens Corning Classic

Jessica Korda

Score: 60

Result: 1

Year: 2021

Tournament: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

Here is a list of the golfers who scored the lowest in women's major tournaments:

Kim Hyo-joo

Tournament: The Evian Championship

Year: 2014

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Round: 1

Result: 1

Lee Jeong-eun

Tournament: The Evian Championship

Year: 2021

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Round: 2

Result: 2

Leona Maguire

Tournament: The Evian Championship

Year: 2021

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Round: 4

Result: T6