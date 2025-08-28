Brooke Henderson shares ‘special’ message after second win on her ‘home soil’

Brooke Henderson has collected 14 LPGA Tour titles, but capturing the CPKC Women’s Open for a second time carried even greater significance for her.On Sunday, Henderson carded a 4-under 67 to edge out Australia’s Minjee Lee by one stroke in the final round and claim the Canadian national women’s golf championship. The victory ended a winless stretch of more than two years.Henderson first won the Women’s Open in 2018 at Wascana Country Club in Regina, becoming the first Canadian since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973 to win the championship.She is now set to compete at the 2025 FM Championship. A few hours ahead of her next tournament, Brooke Henderson shared two pictures from her CPKC Championship win. In the caption, she wrote:“May all Honour and Glory be to God! 😊 Win #14! @lpga_tour Extremely special to win for the second time on home soil! 🇨🇦❤️💪🏼 @cpkcwomensopen”. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, she has managed to achieve the milestone twice within seven years, extending her record as the winningest professional golfer from Canada.Henderson and Lee ended Saturday’s third round tied at 11 under, holding a three-shot lead over the rest of the field. With Henderson’s strong following in Canada and Lee’s status as a top player with 11 LPGA Tour victories, including this year’s Women’s PGA Championship, the final pairing drew huge galleries across the river-valley course.Henderson’s previous win came at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January 2023.Brooke Henderson’s special celebration after the CPKC Championship winFor those curious, Brooke Henderson celebrated her CPKC Women’s Open victory with an ice-cold Sprite.The Canadian star, who hadn’t enjoyed a soft drink in years, treated herself to one at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club clubhouse, sharing the moment with family and friends before heading home late Sunday night. She said:&quot;I was very exhausted, but it was just, it took long time for it to sink in like, oh ... we actually did this.&quot;Right after her victory, which ended a two-and-a-half-year wait for another title, Henderson admitted she wasn’t certain about her plans for the week. In the end, despite feeling fatigued, she chose to keep the momentum going and will make her debut at the FM event at TPC Boston, where 144 players will vie for a $4.1 million purse.She added:&quot;Felt like it would be good for me to get back into, not reality, but get back to work and kind of focus in on the things that I need to focus on.&quot;Brooke Henderson’s team has remained largely the same over the years. Her father, Dave, continues to serve as her coach, while her sister, Brittany, is still her caddie. She is also represented by the same management company.