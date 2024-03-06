"Brooks! Brooks!" "I'll give you a shout man!" – Heartfelt moment between Rory McIlroy and LIV Golf rival Brooks Koepka caught by Netflix docuseries

Last year, Rory McIlroy displayed his sportsmanship as he congratulated Brooks Koepka in the car park for winning the PGA Championship despite all the bitterness between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The moment was caught by the Netflix docuseries 'Full Swing', whose new season is now available to stream.

The latest season of Full Swing was released on Wednesday, March 6, and in the first episode, the heartfelt moment is caught between Brooks Koepka and McIlroy.

Last year, Koepka surpassed McIlroy's tally of four Major wins after triumphing at the PGA Championship for the third time in his career. Following the win, McIlroy follows him through the car park and shouts "Brooks! Brooks!" to stop him.

"I am really happy for you," the Northern Irishman tells Koepka after embracing each other.

Following this moment, the two part ways before the 33-year-old American tells McIlroy:

"I'll give you a shout man!"

Last year, the war of words between the LIV and PGA reached a new level. The four-time Major champion had become the unofficial face of the Tour and had made several comments on the PIF-sponsored league.

On the other side, Koepka was one of the biggest names to join LIV Golf and has been the star of the rival circuit. Recently the three-time PGA Championship winner had also taken Mcilroy's name as the player he would like to play a round of golf with for the rest of his life.

The first episode also captured McIlroy's frustration of losing yet another Major. For the uninitiated, he has been in a Major-winning drought since his 2014 PGA Championship victory. Following the event, he goes into his locker room where he discusses with his team about his game and technique.

He is quoted as saying by Mirror:

"My technique is nowhere near as good as it used to be... I almost feel like I want to do a complete reboot. It is the only way I feel like I'm going to break through. It feels so far away.

"I'm not at the stage of my life where I feel like I can do these two-week bootcamps. I feel good enough to be f****** top-ten in my head, but not good win, like winning f****** Majors."

The episode also covers McIlroy's reaction to someone eclipsing him on the Major tally and saying that he needs to focus on his game more instead of getting too involved in the PIF-PGA Tour drama.

What's next for Brooks Koepka?

The five-time Major champion will next be seen competing at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, which is scheduled to be played from Friday, March 6, to Sunday, March 8, at Hong Kong Golf Club in Sheung Shui.

Brooks Koepka is 10th in the LIV Golf season's standings after a T5 and back-to-back T12 finishes in three starts. Last year, he had finished third after two wins and two third-place finishes. Besides, he had also won the PGA Championship and made a runner-up finish at the Masters Tournament.