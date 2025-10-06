Brooks Koepka and 15 other LIV Golfers' Alfred Dunhill Links Championship finish explored

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship got over on Sunday, and Robert MacIntyre won the title by defeating LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton. The English golfer finished in second place with 14 under.

Apart from Hatton, there were other LIV golfers like Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith, who played in the tournament.While Hatton occupied the runner-up place, Koepka settled for the T15 with 10 under, and Smith finished at T71 with 4 under.

Other LIV golfers like Bubba Watson, David Puig, Dustin Johnson, and Thomas Pieters finished at T40, T50, T71, and T71 after scoring 7 under, 6 under, 4 under, and 4 under, respectively. Here's the full list of 16 LIV golfers with their finishes after playing at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:

T2 -14 Tyrrell Hatton

T11 -11 Louis Oosthuizen

T15 -10 Brooks Koepka

T15 -10 Tom McKibbin

T32 -8 Caleb Surratt

T32 -8 Patrick Reed

T40 -7 Bubba Watson

T40 -7 Matt Jones

T50 -6 David Puig

T50-6 Martin Kaymer

T71 -4 Cameron Smith

T71 -4 Dustin Johnson

T71 -4 Thomas Pieters

T99 -1 Peter Uihlein

T113 E Adrian Meronk

T159 +9 Brendan Steele

Last year, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was won by LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton, who secured the victory with 24 under.

Robert MacIntyre shared his winning experience at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

During the post-tournament press conference, the man of the hour, Robert MacIntyre, expressed his feelings regarding his recent triumph. He also spoke about the delight of having his family witness his win (via ASAP Sports):

“ Just delighted to get it over the line. It's a bit of a strange day, obviously, with everyone finishing on different golf courses. But look, any time you can win at the Home of Golf is special, and yeah, such a prestigious event, just delighted to get my name on there…for me, everything is family, family and friends. It's a small group of us, and yeah, we look after each other well, and I can't think them enough for coming down when they decided at half five last night that they were coming down. Just delighted for them to be here for the win.”

He continued,

“All three days were important but Kingsbarns was the one that it could have got away from us. To shoot 6-under was unbelievable. I even shocked myself. Was absolutely delighted when we finished. It got me in a position knowing that there wasn't much rough at St Andrews, and winds were going to be whatever they were going to be for the amateurs. But I knew I had a chance. It was just a matter of going out today and playing well.”

Robert MacIntyre won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with an 18-under score. He fired 66 in the opening round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. Followed by 66 in the second round with seven birdies in total, and 66 in the third round with seven birdies in total.

