Brooks Koepka addresses Fred Couples' comments and doesn't rule out PGA Tour comeback: "We'll see what happens"

Fred Couples recently made comments about Brooks Koepka's alleged desire to return to the PGA Tour. With the merger up in the air and the future a little uncertain, the veteran golfer firmly believes Koepka wants to go back.

Ahead of LIV Golf Singapore, the golfer addressed the comments and subsequent rumors head-on. He said Couples had texted him after the comments went viral to talk, but he said that "everybody seems to have their own opinion and no one asks" Koepka about it.

He admitted that he does talk with Couples "quite a bit" but noted:

“We don't go too much into detail about what's going on. Like I've said before, I'm not in those rooms. I've got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we'll see what happens."

That last comment could indicate that Koepka might be interested in a return, but contractually, he is still with LIV Golf. He expounded, perhaps adding fuel to the fire:

“I don't know where I'm going, so I don't know how everybody else does. Right now I'm just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the majors, how does this team win, and then we'll figure out next year and how to play better again. It's the same thing. It's just a revolving cycle."

He closed by saying that everyone else seems to have a better understanding of his own future than he does. Flushing It Golf, the X account that initially posted the interview clips, pointed out that Koepka is one of the few LIV players who wears branded gear and not LIV team gear.

Phil Mickelson lashed out in defense of Brooks Koepka

A couple of weeks ago, Fred Couples made headlines at Brooks Koepka's expense. He dropped the bombshell by claiming that the LIV Golf star wanted to go back to the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson came to Brooks Koepka's defense (Image via Imagn)

Koepka has now addressed those comments, but in the meantime, it was LIV Golf star and Koepka's longtime peer Phil Mickelson who commented first. He took issue with Couples' statements.

In a since-deleted social media post, the former three-time Masters Tournament champion said via FOX News:

"If it’s not true, he damaged a relationship which he cares about. If it is true, he took away Brook’s control of the timeline and narrative. Either way this is a low class jerk move by Fred."

Mickelson didn't speculate on whether Couples was right or wrong, which may have been wise given that Brooks Koepka took the same neutral tone in his response. He just took issue with Couples usurping the narrative and possible revelation.

