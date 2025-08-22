Brooks Koepka adds special ‘Crew inspired’ gear ahead of Team Championship

Brooks Koepka is set to compete at the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship with a special touch of custom Nike shoes designed as a tribute to his family. The Smash GC captain will hope to lead his team to victory at the event.LIV Golf League shared a carousel of his new Nike collaboration on Instagram. The post, which featured close-up shots and Koepka’s unboxing video, was captioned:“Crew-inspired shoes for @bkoepka this week ❤️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe five-time Major champion had first revealed the exclusive pair on Thursday. (August 21), explaining that the design honors both his young son and his brother. In the unboxing video, Koepka shared the inspiration behind the design.“It’s dedicated to my son. His whole room is decked out in space… and ironically enough, my brother’s nickname is Space too. So it kind of really ties into the whole family,” he said.Koepka described the release as one of his most personal collaborations, calling it “pretty unique and special.” He added that he hopes his son Crew will wear the sneakers someday:“I’m sure he’ll be rocking them to school next Monday.”Koepka also captioned his own Instagram clip:“Lacing up something special this week. For my son’s love of space, my brother ‘Space,’ and a nod to Virgil. It’s bigger than the game. It’s about steps that leave a mark @nike.”Brooks Koepka’s son, Crew, was born on July 27, 2023. Meanwhile, the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship at The Cardinal at St. John’s in Plymouth began on Friday, August 22, 2025.How has Brooks Koepka played in the 2025 LIV Golf season so far?Brooks Koepka finished 31st in the LIV Golf standings for 2025. He played in all 13 events this season but failed to secure a win. His run has been mixed throughout the year.Koepka opened with a tied-33rd finish in Riyadh at 5-under before improving to T7 in Adelaide at 6-under. In Hong Kong, he slipped to tied-35th at 5-under, but rebounded with a runner-up finish in Singapore at 12-under. His momentum dipped again in Miami, where he placed T18 with a 4-over total, followed by a T30 in Mexico City at 1-over. He posted T17 in Korea at 5-under but dropped to T33 in Virginia at 3-under.The struggles continued for Koepka as he withdrew from the Dallas event after going 9-over. He went on to finish T32 in Andalucía at 4-over and T47 in the United Kingdom at 3-over. In the last two events, he carded even-par for T29 in Chicago and closed with a 50th-place finish in Indianapolis at 1-over.Statistically, Brooks Koepka has been solid in some areas despite inconsistent results. He hit 57.54% of fairways, ranking 33rd, and posted a 61.57% greens in regulation rate, sitting 49th. He made 142 birdies (T32) and 6 eagles (T11) across the season. His scrambling stood at 60.24% (22nd), while his putting average of 1.56 ranked tied-5th, one of the best on Tour. Off the tee, he averaged 311.5 yards in driving distance, placing 19th.