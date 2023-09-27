Brooks Koepka on balancing fatherhood and professional golf : “I'm lucky enough I go away for a week or two”

Brooks Koepka recently became a father, which might just be harder than playing professional golf all year round. Now, teeing it up with Team USA at the Ryder Cup, he spoke about the new-found responsibility he has and how he goes about balancing work and life.

Being a dad has definitely changed Brooks Koepka. He has learned the importance of hard work—things that nobody sees behind the scenes. However, being a pro golfer also means that he is often away from home. This also means that he might end up missing out on certain milestones.

Speaking about managing his life, Koepka said via NUCLR Golf, a Twitter golf account:

"I haven't experienced it fully yet. Missing certain milestones. But everybody has got to deal with that. Anybody working 9-5 still has things they're going to miss when they're away from their kid, first steps, first time saying a word, whatever the case might be. I'm lucky enough I go away for a week or two, maybe three weeks, and then I might be back for a month.”

Being at LIV Golf has, in a way, allowed Koepka to spend more time with his family, allowing him to come back for a longer period of time between different tournaments.

Brooks Koepka gets ready to tee it off at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup will see Brooks Koepka as the lone LIV golfer to be a part of either of the teams. However, Koepka's spirits are still up as he gets ready to tee it off at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Speaking via Golf Week, he said:

“I’m a pick this year, a little different. Would have liked to make it on my own but it was close. Just happy to be on the team. We went over to Rome a few, what was it, maybe a week and a half ago now. Good trip. Most of the guys were there. Got to see the golf course. It’s pretty difficult, but it will be interesting to see how they set it up.”

The dynamics for Team USA are quite strong, with all golfers being comfortable playing with each other.

Seeing as though they will be playing on foreign soil, their support for each other will be all the more important if they want to secure another victory at the Ryder Cup.