Brooks Koepka becomes the fastest player to reach -10 at Masters 2023 since Jordan Spieth in 2015

There seems to be no stopping for Brooks Koepka at The Masters 2023, as the star golfer continues his brilliant form in the second round of the first major of the season.

Koepka became the fastest player to reach -10 at Augusta National since Jordan Spieth in 2015.

The Masters @TheMasters Brooks Koepka eagles hole No. 8 to reach 10 under par and extend his lead to three strokes. #themasters Brooks Koepka eagles hole No. 8 to reach 10 under par and extend his lead to three strokes. #themasters https://t.co/y6kU21x7SD

Fans were impressed by Koepka's outstanding performance. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"WOW. A LIV player dominating the leaderboard!"

"Nice to see Brooks not wearing any LIV logos, much bigger man than the likes of DJ & Phil"

Joel McAlary @joel_mcalary925 @TheMasters Nice to see Brooks not wearing any LIV logos, much bigger man than the likes of DJ & Phil

"HERE WE GO BROOKSY"

"Unfinished business from 2019"

"If Brooks can get in at double digits asap, with the weather coming, then he could be uncatchable"

Sean S @manunitedpit @TheMasters If Brooks can get in at double digits asap, with the weather coming, then he could be uncatchabld

"Dude is cruising. I don’t think anyone catches him at this point."

"55-1 betting odds a week ago, a lot bias? LOL he's off and GONE when the rain blows in later........✌️"

Charlie Palmer @CharlieP1712 @TheMasters 55-1 betting odds a week ago, a lot bias? LOL he's off and GONE when the rain blows in later........✌️

"PGA bunnies want to hope he can't play 4 rounds. This rate mcilroy won't even make the cut..."

jazza @jazzamac86 @TheMasters PGA bunnies want to hope he can't play 4 rounds. This rate mcilroy won't even make the cut...

"What club did he hit? Asking for a friend."

jay @jayleroy @TheMasters What club did he hit? Asking for a friend.

"Severe confidence player and on this level they are not catching him"

"It’s over. Brooksy walking away"

"Mental toughness - Brooks after Tiger all day and nobody in the close vicinity. Love Brooks!"

DolphinSeoul @DolphinSeoul @TheMasters Mental toughness - Brooks after Tiger all day and nobody in the close vicinity. Love Brooks!!

"If BK keeps this up, media pivot will start Saturday from the hard "LIV guys evil" to a softer "isn't it a shame that we can get all the available talent back onto one tour?"

BetaTesting @downsjm @TheMasters If BK keeps this up, media pivot will start Saturday from the hard "LIV guys evil" to a softer "isn't it a shame that we can get all the available talent back onto one tour?"

"Neither “Live from the Masters” or “Soortscenter at the Masters” is actually showing the players. Just old guys talking about stories. Show golf god damnit!!!"

Donnie Hoss @bigtingzcoming @TheMasters Neither "Live from the Masters" or "Soortscenter at the Masters" is actually showing the players. Just old guys talking about stories. Show golf god damnit!!!

"Reading most of the comments is the tournament over 36 holes are something..🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️"

Gavin Thornton @thornton_gavin @TheMasters Reading most of the comments is the tournament over 36 holes are something..🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

"What does it mean when a caddie and his golfer indicate “five” when they have just hit an iron into a green at The Masters to another golfer and caddie who are waiting to play a shot into the same hole? Is it like “fore” or is it a new golfing term"

Robert Smith @roblivestream @TheMasters What does it mean when a caddie and his golfer indicate "five" when they have just hit an iron into a green at The Masters to another golfer and caddie who are waiting to play a shot into the same hole? Is it like "fore" or is it a new golfing term

"The Masters once stood for integrity and Rules of the Game. You let Koepka and Elliott cheat blatantly. You now embolden all players to do the same or not, depending on their animosity. Be proud ANGC!!"

SpaceOut @SpacesToday @TheMasters The Masters once stood for integrity and Rules of the Game. You let Koepka and Elliott cheat blatantly. You now embolden all players to do the same or not, depending on their animosity. Be proud ANGC!!

Brooks Koepka leads the 2023 Masters at 12-under after round 2

Koepka finished the second round with a bogey-free 5-under 65 to aggregate at 12-under after 36 holes. Koepka holed three birdies and an eagle on Friday. He leads Jason Day by 3 strokes, who holds the second position with four more holes to go (at the time of writing).

The four-time Major champion carded the first round of 7-under 65, which included 8 birdies and just one bogey. It looked as if Keopka wanted to prove a point at Augusta National.

Notably, the Saudi-backed circuit golfers have been barred from the PGA Tour events and haven't had many opportunities to gain ranking points.

Viktor Hovland is yet to tee off on the second day as he stands at T-3 with 7-under. Hovland had a good first round where he shared the lead alongside Koepka and Jon Rahm.

The 25-year-old Norweigan shot a bogey-free first round of 65 that included 5 birdies and an eagle.

