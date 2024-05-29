Brooks Koepka has a ‘boys night out’ at the Florida Panthers game

Amid the LIV Golf mid-season break, Brooks Koepka went to watch the NHL game on Tuesday, May 28. The Florida Panthers were up against the New York Rangers at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Koepka was last seen at the PGA Championship, where he finished T26 at 9-under. Currently, he's on a mid-season break from LIV Golf, which will end next week.

On Tuesday, May 28, Koepka was spotted enjoying Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. Glenny Balls of Barstool Sports shared a story on Instagram where he was accompanied by the golfer. While Balls was sporting a New York Rangers T-shirt, Koepka was supporting the Panthers.

"Boys night out,' wrote Ball in the story.

Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky, also shared several stories indicating that they were also present during the game.

Brooks Koepka (image I) and Dustin Johnson (image II) spotted at the Flordia Panthers vs New York Rangers game (Image I via Instagram.com/glennyballs, Image II via Instagram.com/paulinagretzky)

Speaking of the game, the Florida Panthers beat the New York Rangers 3-2 to equal the Eastern Conference Final after four games. The next game will take place on Thursday, May 30, at Madison Square Garden.

This is not the first time Brooks Koepka has attended a Panthers' game. The golfer is known to be an ardent fan of his native state's team. Last year, he was seen at the Eastern Conference Final between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. He was sporting the team's jersey and had his PGA Championship trophy in his hand.

What's next for Brooks Koepka? The golfer's upcoming schedule explored

Brooks Koepka will next compete at LIV Golf Houston. The eighth event on the LIV's schedule takes place from Friday, June 7, to Sunday, June 9, at the Golf Club of Houston.

Koepka emerged as the winner at LIV Golf Singapore earlier this month and became the first player to win four times on the Saudi-backed circuit. This season, he has registered two more top-10s and is fifth in the season standings. His team, Smash GC, has registered one win and is sixth in the standings.

Brooks Koepka also competed at the Masters Tournament but finished T45 at 3-over. For the uninitiated, he was the runner-up last year. He tied for 26th at the PGA Championship, where he was the defending champion. Now, he will also be part of the US Open, which will take place the week after LIV Golf Houston.