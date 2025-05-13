Brooks Koepka calls himself ‘luckiest guy in the world’ after Jena Sims’s major achievement

Brooks Koepka cheered on his wife, Jena Sims, after her second appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Sims shared a carousel on Instagram from the 2025 shoot. In the caption, she wrote:

"I worked my a** off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category.

"I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team."

Koepka responded in the comments, calling himself the:

"Luckiest guy in the world! Go off mama 🔥"

He also reposted one of the images to his Instagram story, writing:

"PROUD OF YOU @JENASIMS"

Brooks Koepka reshared Jena Sims photo on his story

Jena Sims was first featured in the 2024 edition after winning the SI Swim Search in 2023. She returned for the 2025 issue and was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda, wearing swimsuits from brands like Andi Bagus and Toxic Sadie.

Throwback to the time when Jena Sims won the Swimsuit Search

Jena Sims made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024 after winning the magazine’s annual Swim Search. It was her third time applying for the open casting call.

In her rookie shoot in Mexico, Sims shared how the journey wasn’t easy. Her first attempt only got her through the initial interview round, while the second year didn’t lead anywhere. On her third attempt, she finally earned a spot in the issue.

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day praised her persistence and said Sims was a great fit for the brand.

“Jena embodies the tenacity, determination and dedication that we look for in all talent that represents our brand. She’s extremely hard working, champions her non-profit, Pageant of Hope, and gracefully balances the roles of devoted new mother and supportive wife.”

Jena Sims was just four months postpartum when she posed for her first shoot. She described the experience as the start of an exciting new chapter in her life.

“I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”

Outside of modeling, Sims also runs Pageant of Hope, a non-profit that helps kids and teens build confidence through pageants.

