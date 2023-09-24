Brooks Koepka to change driver in LIV Golf’s Chicago event ahead of Ryder Cup 2023

Brooks Koepka will be representing Team USA in the upcoming Ryder Cup. The American golfer currently plays on the LIV Golf Tour and has a rich history of playing on the PGA Tour. The 33-year-old is looking forward to his Ryder Cup appearance and has even changed his driver for the upcoming championship.

A driver is highly essential for a golfer and helps massively to get points in a championship. The American golfer has switched to the TaylorMade SIM2 driver for the upcoming Ryder Cup and feels comfortable with a longer stick.

Interestingly, he was previously seen using the Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II but has now changed to TaylorMade for one of the biggest competitions of the season.

Brooks Koepka was using the SIM2 in the previous Ryder Cup and delivered an exceptional performance, leading to a historic 19-9 defeat to Team Europe. Koepka has the required experience to play in the Ryder Cup and has played in three editions of the historic competition.

Although Koepka doesn't play on the PGA Tour anymore, he caught the eye of captain Zach Johnson and went on to be a captain's pick just days before the team was announced.

Interestingly, he also had a splendid season this year despite playing in the LIV Golf Tour, finishing as a runner-up for the Masters Tournament, and also winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Brooks Koepka is happy to be on the Ryder Cup team despite playing in the LIV Golf

There have been various issues between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Tour since the Saudi-backed tour's announcement.

Brooks Koepka chose to play in LIV Golf and was under massive scrutiny because of it. However, he was still selected for the Ryder Cup as a wild-card pick by captain Zach Johnson.

Koepka also accompanied his team to the recent scouting trip at the Marco Simone in Rome and feels happy to be a part of the team. The American golfer believes that his selection was a bit different but still wants to perform at the best of his capabilities.

He said:

“I’m a pick this year, a little different. Would have liked to make it on my own, but it was close. Just happy to be on the team."

Brooks Koepka added via Yahoo Sports:

"We went over to Rome … maybe a week and a half ago now. Good trip, most of the guys were there. Got to see the golf course. It’s pretty difficult, but it will be interesting to see how they set it up.”