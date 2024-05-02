Brooks Koepka claims his PGA Championship win ‘helped’ LIV golf, says the Saudi Tour players will win more Majors 

Brooks Koepka has stated that his victory at the PGA Championship last year helped the Saudi Circuit.

Last year, the American won his fifth Major at the PGA Championship. That marked the third PGA Championship win of his career. LIV golfers were impressive with their games in 2023's Majors despite only a few of them qualifying for the events.

The 2024 PGA Championship is just around the corner, and Koepka is heading to defend his title. He recently attended a press conference ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event, and while talking to the media, Koepka opened up about his Major win last year. He stated that his victory helped LIV and also expressed his excitement about playing at the event in 2024.

Speaking of the PGA Championship, Koepka said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"It helped LIV golf. But you got everybody that tees it up at a Major championship ready to go. Go win the thing. If not, then they shouldn't be there. But it's going to happen over time there are too many good players. You look at it consistently. You've got John (Rahm), Bryson (DeChambeau), Dustin (Johnson), and Cam (Smith).

"I mean that's those are guys that are going to win quite a few Majors. As long as we're in them, I think there's a good chance that people over the next four or five years will have a few. I mean, there's too many good players in the game and too many good players." (10:13:10:56)

The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled to take place from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament has a purse of $17.5 million and will feature both LIV and PGA Tour golfers.

Brooks Koepka opens up about his performance at the Masters 2024

In the same press conference, Brooks Koepka also talked about his performance at the Masters 2024. He stated that he wasted a lot of time prior to the Augusta event, but now his eyes are all set on defending his title at the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka played at the Masters 2024 but struggled with his game and settled for a tie for 45th place.

Speaking about the Masters, Koepka said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"Clearly not very good with Augusta. The way that went. So, kind of felt like I wasted all the time from December till then. But just keep grinding it away, keep doing the work, and hopefully, something will turn around." (3:34-3:50)

Brooks Koepka will tee off at this week's LIV Golf Singapore event on May 3. It's the only LIV Golf event prior to the PGA Championship. Next, the Saudi Circuit players will compete at the LIV Golf Houston from June 7 to 9 at the Golf Club of Houston.