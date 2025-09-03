Brooks Koepka downplays LIV Golf's role in him missing out on the 2025 Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka has admitted his disappointment at missing out on the 2025 Ryder Cup. But he believes his own poor form this season was the reason he wasn’t selected.

The five-time Major champion, who has featured in the last four editions, will not be part of Keegan Bradley’s U.S. team at Bethpage Black later this month.

Ahead of the Amgen Irish Open, Koepka said he knew he was never seriously in contention for a captain’s pick after an inconsistent season. On the “Off The Ball” Podcast at the Irish Open, he said:

“I played my way off it so I can’t be disappointed. I did it myself. It’s not anything I’m not aware of. I’m not shying away from it. It’s just bad timing. You have one down year but if it’s the year after the Ryder Cup it’s a whole lot easier to play catch-up.”

“Just the situation I’m in, being on LIV and then not playing well. I don’t think LIV had anything to do with me not being on the team but it was more of the timing of the year and trying to get that ball rolling which I’ve been doing.”

The American has endured a tough run in 2025, missing three cuts at Majors and recording just three top-fives on the LIV Golf circuit.

Koepka, who won the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage, will now shift focus to Europe. He is set to tee it up alongside Shane Lowry at the Irish Open this week before heading to Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka on what has gone wrong with his play this year

Brooks Koepka admitted that putting has been his biggest weakness this season, which in turn affected confidence in the rest of his game. He said missing short-range putts has added pressure to his irons and driving.

“The putter has let me down this year, and if you’re not making putts, you’re not comfortable and not confident, it makes it very difficult. I haven’t really made anything inside eight feet which has been the bread and butter my whole career. It’s tough, it means you’ve got to hit it close,” Brooks Koepka said.

"It puts a little more pressure on your irons and hit it in the fairway. It goes through your whole game at that point.”

Ranked 31st in the LIV Golf individual standings, Brooks Koepka has shown both strengths and struggles in 2025. He averaged 311.8 yards off the tee to rank 19th in driving distance, while his fairway accuracy sat at 57.53 percent (32nd).

On the scoring side, he recorded 148 birdies (32nd) and six eagles (T11) but managed only a 61.86 percent greens in regulation rate (T47). His scrambling stood at 60.63 percent (T21). Despite the inconsistency, Koepka ranked fifth in putting average at 1.56.

