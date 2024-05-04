Brooks Koepka finds red hot form at LIV Singapore just weeks before the PGA Championship 

Brooks Koepka bounced back at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore. The American golfer found his red-hot form at the ongoing Saudi Circuit event. He struggled with his game the last time he competed in Masters in April. He finished in a tie for 45th place at the Augusta event.

Brooks Koepka teed it up at the LIV Golf Singapore event, and following the second round of the event on Saturday, May 4, Koepka took the lead in the game with a score of under 12. The five-time Major winner, who will defend his PGA Championship title later this month, has impressed fans with his remarkable game.

Expand Tweet

On Saturday (May 4), Koepka shot a bogey-free round at the LIV Golf Singapore event to take a three-stroke lead over Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk, Abraham Ancer and Matt Wolff.

Koepka started his campaign with a par on the first hole. He added three birdies from fourth to sixth holee before adding another three in the game to settle for a total score of 12-under. The final of the event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 5, at the Sentosa Golf Club.

"Keep doing the work, and hopefully, something will turn around" - Brooks Kopeka sets his eyes on defending PGA Championship title

Brooks Koepka discussed his performance at the Masters tournament and his preparation to defend his PGA Championship title during a press conference at the LIV Golf Singapore event.

The American golfer admitted that he had wasted significant time leading up to the Augusta event, impacting his performance at the Major. Nevertheless, he was determined to defend his PGA Championship title.

Speaking of his performances in Majors, Koepka said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"Clearly not very good with Augusta. The way that went. So, kind of felt like I wasted all the time from December till then. But just keep grinding it away, keep doing the work, and hopefully, something will turn around." (3:34-3:50)

In 2023, Brooks Koepka secured victory at the PGA Championship, surpassing Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by a margin of two strokes.

As the 2024 edition of the event approaches, he prepares to return to compete and defend his title. Despite his recent struggles at the Augusta event, Koepka swiftly regained form at LIV Golf Singapore. It remains to be seen whether he can successfully defend his title at the PGA Championship. The second Major of the year is scheduled to take place at Valhalla Golf Course from May 16 to 19.