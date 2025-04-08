Brooks Koepka gets honest about the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National

In a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday by Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf team, Smash Golf Club, the five-time major champion discussed the traditional Masters Par 3 Contest. In the video, Koepka spoke about how the iconic par 3 contest has become more family-oriented than it may have been in the past.

In 2024, Brooks Koepka participated in the Masters Par 3 Contest with his wife, actress and model Jena Sims, as his caddie, and they included their son, Crew, born in 2023, in the event at Augusta National.

Sharing his thoughts on the contest, Koepka said:

"Yeah, it obviously changed a lot. It's more family now. It's a cool even I think it's the only event in the world where people put their phone away all day for, which is cool to see. But I love it, it's a good family event, it's great to have them out there and I look forward to having them in the future."

In 2024, the contest was won by Rickie Fowler, who did not qualify for the Masters this year. One of the most interesting fun facts about the iconic par three contest is that no golfer has ever won the par three contest and the Masters in the same year.

Brooks Koepka eyes his first green jacket after prior close calls at Augusta National

Brooks Koepka practicing ahead of The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Brooks Koepka will tee it up on Thursday (April 10) in search of his first win at Augusta National. Despite consistently playing well at the esteemed venue, Koepka has never finished the weekend but putting on the coveted green jacket.

Koepka has twice finished tied for second place at the Masters: in 2019 and 2023. In 2019, Koepka finished tied for second with Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson, one shot behind winner Tiger Woods.

Koepka had an up-and-down final round in 2019. His tee shot on the infamous par-three 12th hole found the water, resulting in him making a double bogey. He followed that up by making eagle on the par-five 13th and made birdie on the par-5 15th hole, nearly making eagle on that as well.

Tiger Woods made par on 12 and birdies on 13, 15 and 16. He came to the final hole with a two-shot lead and played conservatively on the final hole, making bogey and winning by one shot.

At the 2023 Masters, Koepka had a share of the lead after each of the final three rounds. He entered the final round with a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm. However, Koepka quickly relinquished the lead to Rahm, who ultimately won by four shots.

Brooks Koepka shot a three-over-par 75 in the final round, six shots poorer than Rahm's three-under-par 69. Like in 2019, however, Koepka followed up his runner-up finish at the Masters by winning the PGA Championship the following month.

The five-time major champion will aim to add a green jacket to his closet when the sun sets on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia.

